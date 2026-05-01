Student Leadership on Display During Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School’s ‘Respect Day’

Pictured: Back row, left to right—Lilah (grade 10), Della (grade 10), Dayna (grade 12), Maisy (grade 9), Kali (grade 9), Emma (grade 12), Cedar (grade 12), Ronan (grade 12), Grady (grade 11), Asher (grade 11). Front row, left to right—Charlotte (grade 10), Elja (grade 10), Emma (grade 12), Rae (grade 12), Tristan (grade 11).

Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School recently hosted its annual “Respect Day,” a student-led event intended to support global citizenship and cultural understanding among youth by allowing students to engage in workshops offered by community partners and educators.

Designed and facilitated by students, Respect Day provides opportunities for youth to explore the concept of respect through a variety of lenses, such as healthcare, public safety, cultural experiences, arts, and identity. Students attended sessions and activities based on their own interests, creating a personalized learning experience that connected school, community, and future pathways.



“When students feel empowered, they become agents of change. We need to recognize that we’re not only in the business of preparing students to be leaders of the future but that they have a tremendous amount of power that can have a profound impact now,” Travis Palmer, Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Social Studies Teacher and Civil Rights Team Co-Advisor, said.

Pictured (from left to right): Maisy (grade 9), Della (grade 10), and Cedar (grade 12)

A key element of the day’s success was the level of student ownership over the event. In addition to selecting what workshops would be available at Respect Day, students helped prepare the broader school community for what to expect. Through school announcements, digital platforms, and peer outreach, they communicated the purpose of Respect Day and helped build excitement around the learning opportunities it would offer. Families were also encouraged to speak with students about the day’s activities, helping to build a shared understanding of its purpose.

“Respect Day is such a nice way to see my peers interacting with people and cultures that they would not usually get the chance to. When picking workshops and guests to come in and share with us, we always try to keep in mind what students would enjoy doing while still learning something new,” Cedar Worster, a senior at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, said. Worster is also a member of the Maine State Board of Education and is the 2025-2026 co-chair of the Maine DOE Student Cabinet.

Respet Day reflected a strong, collaborative school culture. Educators and staff supported students in ways that encouraged independence while reinforcing a sense of belonging. From facilitation of sessions such as Ukrainian egg-decorating to a community policing panel to culturally inclusive school meals, the day demonstrated a schoolwide commitment to respect in action.

When asked about the success of Respect Day, Principal Paul Bickford emphasized where the credit belongs: “The students pulled this off.”

Respect Day at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School serves as a meaningful example of how schools can foster student agency and leadership, elevate student voice, and create inclusive learning environments that extend beyond the classroom.