Nominations Open for 2026 Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance Teacher of the Year Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2026 Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (AHPERD) Teacher of the Year awards. Nominations are due by Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Maine AHPERD Teacher of the Year awards are presented to health education, physical education, and adapted physical education teachers who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to their students and profession. The following teacher categories are eligible for consideration:

Elementary Physical Education

Middle School Physical Education

High School Physical Education

Adapted Physical Education

Middle School Health Education

High School Health Education

Maine AHPERD would like to recognize teachers throughout the state in all of these categories. The criteria to nominate a teacher can be found in the nomination form. Again, nominations are due May 30, 2026.

With questions, please contact Rick Kramer, Executive Director of Maine AHPERD, at executivedirector.mahperd@gmail.com.

The Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (AHPERD) is a nonprofit organization for professionals and students in related fields of health, physical education, recreation, and dance. Maine AHPERD is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Mainers by supporting and promoting effective educational practices, quality curriculum, instruction, and assessment in the areas of health, physical education, recreation, dance, and related fields.