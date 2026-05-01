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The Irish Journalist - May 2026

Welcome to the May 2026 edition of The Irish Journalist.

This edition contains:

  • A report from the Spring Freelance Forum in Dublin.
  • Details of new agreements at Mediahuis and Raidió na Gaeltachta.
  • Updates on Trade Union Week and the ICTU Women’s Conference 2026.
  • A tribute to Jim McDowell, former Northern Ireland editor of the Sunday World, by Séamus Dooley, NUJ Irish secretary.
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The Irish Journalist - May 2026

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