The Irish Journalist - May 2026

Welcome to the May 2026 edition of The Irish Journalist. This edition contains: A report from the Spring Freelance Forum in Dublin.

Details of new agreements at Mediahuis and Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Updates on Trade Union Week and the ICTU Women’s Conference 2026.

A tribute to Jim McDowell, former Northern Ireland editor of the Sunday World, by Séamus Dooley, NUJ Irish secretary. Download the resource Return to listing

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