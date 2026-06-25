Orwell Society Young Journalist Awards 2026

Early-career journalists Hugo Harvey and Katie O'Donnell have won the 2026 Orwell Society/NUJ Young Journalists Award.

The award celebrates the work of George Orwell, who was a proud NUJ member, by showcasing the writing of journalism students or early career journalists aged 30 or under.

Harvey won the political column category for his article ‘Nothing to Report at Shannon Airport’, which takes inspiration from Orwell's essay 'Politics and the English Language' in exploring the gap between the Irish government's words and actions on Gaza. Harvey focuses on political reporting and is starting a journalism masters in September. Since winning the award, his piece was published by the Tribune, for which Orwell was a regular writer.

Hugo Harvey said:

"Winning the prize was a great achievement for me. Off the back of the award, I was able to get my piece published in the Tribune, which was the publication I had picked as my target publication when submitting the piece, and was the publication that Orwell himself wrote for. Attending the awards ceremony and being able to meet senior academics, thinkers and journalists was also a great opportunity to learn and be inspired by mentors and experts in the field. Winning the award will doubtless help me get employment opportunities in the future, and has given me the confidence to put myself forward as an award-winning journalist to employers."

Hugo Harvey, Richard Blair and Dr Jaron Murphy at the awards ceremony. © Tiger Ant Productions

Meanwhile O’Donnell scooped the reviews category award for her piece, ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’, which reflects on the alternative musician Ethel Cain's engagement with religious tradition, again drawing on Orwell's essay writing such as 'Notes on Nationalism'. O’Donnell is a media and communications student. She also runs her own music and culture publication on Substack, publishing band interviews and essays.

Katie O'Donnell said:

"Winning the award has really been a dream come true for me. I’ve been working quietly on expanding my portfolio through Substack (Into the Vault) and my uni work, but having to work as a bartender to get through university really made me feel like I just wasn’t doing enough! "Winning this award and being recognised for my work really solidified for me that my decision to pursue music and culture journalism after university was the right one. I struggle a lot with believing in myself and this really proved to me that it’s both possible for me to pursue a career and something I’m really good at! "The fact the award is associated with George Orwell was utterly flabbergasting. I've been reading his fiction and journalistic work since I was a child!"

Richard Blair, Katie O'Donnell and Dr. Jaron Murphy at the awards ceremony. © Tiger Ant Productions

The winners were revealed at the Orwell’s Society AGM in London in May 2026. Harvey and O’Donnell each received £750 while the runners-up - Cameron Baillie, Emma Tenzler and Charley Dobson - were given copies of Orwell’s books.

Dr Jaron Murphy was the chair of the YJA 2026 judging panel, which included Gary Younge, author and journalist; Hardeep Matharu, Byline Times editor in chief; Tam Hussein, award-winning investigative journalist; Dorian Lynskey, journalist and author of The Ministry of Truth: A Biography of George Orwell’s 1984; Ian Bloom, Orwell Society; and Sam Taylor, NUJ senior campaigns and communications officer.

Jaron Murphy said:

“I would like to thank the stellar judges for their valuable time and expertise as well as The Orwell Society and NUJ for continuing their award partnership which provides both inspiration and opportunities for the next generation of talented young journalists in the UK to shine.”

You can read the winning submissions on the Orwell Society website.

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