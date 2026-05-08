Gary Phillips Marcus Announces New Psychological Thriller Killer

Twenty-five years after being framed for murder by his twin, Henry Zumwalt must expose his psychopathic brother to stop him from winning the presidency.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Chilling New Thriller - KILLER by Gary Phillips Marcus Explores Power, Deception, and the Cost of TruthA gripping new voice in the thriller genre emerges with Killer, the upcoming novel by Gary Phillips Marcus—a high-stakes, thought-provoking story that blends psychological depth with pulse-pounding suspense.In Killer, Marcus delivers a riveting psychological thriller that follows the twisted lives of identical twin brothers locked in a battle of identity, power, and justice. Richard Zumwalt, the charismatic Senator on the brink of the presidency of the United States, hides a chilling truth. Underneath Richard’s polished exterior lies a psychopath who, decades earlier, murdered his wealthy parents and framed his twin brother, Henry, for the crime.Now, twenty-five years later, Henry resurfaces under a new name, determined to expose the truth and protect the people he loves. As Richard’s political machine propels him toward the White House, long-buried secrets surface: a daughter raised on lies, a lover silenced by poison, and a deadly alliance with an ex-Mossad assassin.As a crime novel with dark psychological suspense, Killer stands out. Readers can expect a compelling, twist-driven story filled with unforgettable characters, moral complexity, and shocking revelations.“I wanted to write a story that not only entertains but challenges readers to think about the dangers of electing malignant narcissists to high office.” says Marcus.Drawing from real-world inspiration, Marcus infuses Killer with authenticity and urgency. Each scene is grounded in real people and places, adding a layer of realism that intensifies the suspense. Beyond the central narrative, Killer also explores deeper societal issues, including the often-overlooked crisis of alcohol-related deaths in America; a rate that has increased five times since the year 2000, from 35,000 deaths to 178,000 in 2024.Gary Phillips Marcus brings a unique background to his writing. A lawyer and entrepreneur, he developed the Falls Creek Hydroelectric power plant, earning the Oregon Governor’s Energy Award for environmental compatibility. After a successful 35-year career, Marcus has finally realized his lifelong dream to write engaging stories. With Killer, the first in a planned series of thrillers, he blends entertainment with real-world crises.Perfect for fans of high-stakes suspense and crime mystery thrillers, Killer will captivate readers who enjoy immersive, thought-provoking fiction with relentless pacing and emotional depth.Visit authorgarymarcus to learn more.About the AuthorGary Phillips Marcus is a lawyer, entrepreneur, and debut novelist. After developing and operating an award-winning hydroelectric power plant for thirty-five years, he pursued his dream of writing fiction. He lives with his wife in Eugene, Oregon, during the summer and Tucson, Arizona, in the winter.

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