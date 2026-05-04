New Book Explores the Transformative Power of Attunement in EMDR Therapy

NELSON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Book Explores the Transformative Power of Attunement in EMDR TherapyA new release, EMDR and the Art of Attunement by Dr. Esta Porter and Dr. Cindi Saj, offers clinicians a deeper, relationship-centered approach to trauma healing, blending neuroscience, cultural awareness, and practical EMDR application.In a field often dominated by structured protocols and symptom reduction, EMDR and the Art of Attunement brings attention back to the human element of therapy. The book explores how clinician attunement, cultural sensitivity, and nervous system awareness significantly shape outcomes in trauma treatment.Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, widely known as EMDR, is an evidence-based therapy for trauma and distressing life experiences. While the eight-phase protocol provides a powerful framework, this book highlights an essential truth: technique alone does not create transformation. Healing occurs when therapists are deeply attuned to their clients’ emotional states, readiness, and cultural contexts.EMDR and the Art of Attunement explores how clinicians can deepen their practice by learning to recognize and respond to nervous system activation in real time, ensuring that clients remain regulated and supported throughout trauma processing. The book emphasizes working within a client’s Window of Tolerance to prevent emotional overwhelm or shutdown, while integrating grounding and resourcing strategies that build stability and resilience before and during EMDR work.Drawing on cross-cultural research and contemporary trauma theory, the book underscores the importance of culturally responsive EMDR. It addresses barriers such as stigma, language differences, and varying trauma narratives, offering clinicians practical guidance on adapting interventions respectfully and effectively.The text is structured to guide readers from foundational principles to advanced clinical applications. Early chapters explore the science and history of EMDR, followed by in-depth discussions on attunement in therapy. Later sections provide hands-on strategies for implementing attunement across all eight phases of EMDR, including stabilization and resourcing techniques for complex trauma presentations.Designed for EMDR-trained therapists, trauma clinicians, and mental health professionals seeking to deepen their relational skillset, this book bridges science and artistry. It reframes EMDR not simply as a protocol, but as a dynamic, attuned partnership between therapist and client.As trauma treatment continues to evolve, EMDR and the Art of Attunement serves as a timely reminder that effective therapy requires more than structured intervention. It requires presence, cultural humility, and the ability to meet clients exactly where they are.EMDR and the Art of Attunement is now available for purchase.About the AuthorEsta Porter, Ph.D., is a Registered Clinical Counselor and Licensed Mental Health Counselor with more than 40 years of clinical experience working with adults, adolescents, children, and families across public and private settings. A Certified EMDR Therapist, EMDRIA Approved Consultant, and EMDRIA Approved Trainer, she brings extensive expertise in trauma treatment, along with advanced training as a Certified Master Practitioner in Neuro-Linguistic Programming and as a graduate of the Authentic Happiness Coaching Program. She is also the recipient of the 2007 Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association Counsellor Practitioner Award.Dr. Cindi Saj, PhD, is a Registered Social Worker (RSW), EMDRIA-Certified EMDR Therapist, and Consultant-in-Training, renowned for her specialized work in trauma recovery. Balancing a thriving clinical practice with her role as a university professor and instructor in counselling psychology programs, she is a dual business owner and co-author of three impactful books, including Finding Your Purpose: A Guidebook to a More Meaningful Life, Finding Your Wellness, and "EMDR and The Art of Attunement". An active academic researcher contributing to journals, Dr. Saj integrates advanced modalities such as EMDR (including EMDR 2.0), Internal Family Systems (IFS), CBT, DBT, Clinical Hypnosis, Indigenous Focusing-Oriented Therapy, and Yoga for Trauma Recovery to support children, youth, and adults through in-person and online therapy across British Columbia and Alberta.

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