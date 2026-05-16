Sybrid Pvt Ltd’s Team to Attend TechEx North America 2026 as Pakistan’s Execution Partner for Global Tech Innovation

KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sybrid Pvt Ltd’s Team to Attend TechEx North America 2026Sybrid Private Limited (A Lakson Group Company), a fast-growing technology and business solutions provider from Pakistan, is sending its senior leadership team to attend TechEx North America 2026, one of the premier enterprise technology events in North America.Representing Sybrid at TechEx North America 2026 will be Muhammad Noman, Vice President of Operations & Business Expansion, and Muhammad Fahad Khan, Vice President of Customer Service. Together, they bring extensive expertise in operational excellence, digital delivery, client success, and scalable execution.Muhammad Noman, Co-Founder of Canvas Digital (Sybrid’s export services unit), has successfully scaled the team from a small group to over 150 professionals. With more than 10 years of hands-on experience in IT, digital marketing, software development, and BPO operations, the Sybrid team has earned a strong reputation for delivering enterprise-quality solutions at competitive costs and accelerated timelines to a diverse portfolio of global clients.“At TechEx North America 2026, we look forward to connecting with technology leaders who need reliable partners,” said Muhammad Noman. “Big tech companies are under pressure to innovate faster while managing costs. We don’t try to out-tech them. Instead, we serve as their trusted execution partner; helping them build, launch, market, and support their solutions efficiently.”Sybrid provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to support AI, IoT, SaaS, and enterprise technology companies attending TechEx North America 2026, including:• AI/ML Solutions• Software & Application Development• Web Design and Development• Digital Marketing & SEO• Content Writing, Content Creation, and 3D Animations• BPO, Contact Center, and Customer Support Services• Thought Leadership, Personal Branding, and Staff AugmentationBy combining strong technical delivery with operational support and go-to-market expertise, Sybrid enables global tech firms to reduce development and operational costs significantly, often by 60-70%, while maintaining high quality and speed.Participation in TechEx North America 2026 (May 18–19, 2026, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center) will provide the Sybrid team with an excellent platform to engage with CIOs, CTOs, and technology decision-makers seeking scalable partners for digital transformation, product launches, and customer engagement strategies.About SybridSybrid Private Limited, a Lakson Group Company, is a Pakistan-based technology solutions provider delivering integrated IT, digital marketing, software development, BPO, and customer experience services to clients worldwide.For more information or to schedule a meeting with the Sybrid team at TechEx North America 2026, use the following link:

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