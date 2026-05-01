Fusion 360 Meets the Shop Floor: ReverseEngineering.com™ Unveils AI-Powered Real-Time SPC Plugin

3D Caliper for PCMM's Faro Arm Fusion 360 Caliper connect

ReverseEngineering.com™ launches an AI-powered SPC plugin for Fusion 360, bringing real-time quality analytics and 3D-guided inspection to the shop floor.

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReverseEngineering.com™ launches an AI-powered SPC plugin for Fusion 360, bringing real-time quality analytics and 3D-guided inspection to the shop floor.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEAutodesk Fusion 360 Meets the Shop Floor: ReverseEngineering.com™ Unveils AI-Powered Real-Time SPC PluginReverseEngineering.com™, a leader in precision inspection and quality intelligence software, today announced the launch of its Fusion 360 SPC Plugin. This first-of-its-kind suite brings native, real-time Statistical Process Control (SPC) directly into the Autodesk Fusion 360 environment, transforming dimensional measurements into live, actionable AI-generated intelligence.The plugin bridges the gap between design and the shop floor by allowing engineers and machinists to collect data from portable CMMs (PCMMs), handheld calipers, and digital measuring instruments without ever leaving their CAD workspace. As measurements are captured, the software’s AI engine instantly generates control charts, histograms, and process capability indices ($C_p, C_{pk}, P_p, P_{pk}$) directly against the 3D model.Key Features of the Fusion 360 SPC PluginAI-Driven Chart Generation: Every probe touch or digital entry automatically populates X-Bar R charts and IMR charts. The AI tracks measurement points against nominal CAD geometry with zero manual data entry required.Universal Hardware Support: Seamlessly integrates with portable CMM arms, digital calipers, micrometers, and USB/RS232 instruments. Users can initiate a "Quick Run" in under 60 seconds.3D Guided Inspection: Moving beyond flat reports, statistical callouts and "stop-light" pass/fail indicators are placed in 3D space on the Fusion part model to guide operators feature-by-feature.Automated Quality Rules: The system runs Western Electric and Nelson test rules on every subgroup. Automated email alerts trigger the moment a process drifts out of control.Comprehensive Traceability: Deep root-cause filtering allows users to track serial numbers, lots, fixtures, and operators directly within the Fusion 360 timeline.Built-in Acceptance Sampling: Includes $C=0$ and $Z1.4$ sampling plans. Users simply enter a lot size to receive required sample counts and automatic accept/reject decisions.Bridging the Gap Between Design and RealityThe plugin’s AI layer interprets Fusion 360’s model-based definition (MBD) and tolerances to auto-generate frequency histograms, scatter plots, and Gage R&R studies. By keeping corrective action logging and assignable cause tagging within the design record, ReverseEngineering.com™ ensures a single source of truth for both quality and engineering."The CMM used to be a separate room and the caliper reading used to be a clipboard," said the ReverseEngineering.com™ Engineering Team. "We have integrated both into Fusion 360, allowing AI to do what it does best: turning a stream of raw numbers into a clear, visual map of process stability."Availability and LicensingThe Fusion 360 SPC Plugin is available starting today for Windows 10 and 11 (64-bit). Licensing options include:Standalone Licenses: Ideal for single-workstation pilot cells.Floating Workgroup Licenses: Scalable from 5 to 30 seats for full shop-floor deployment.Academic & R&D: Discounted rates available for educational institutions and research labs.For more information or to request a demo, visit reverseengineering.com.About ReverseEngineering.com™ReverseEngineering.com™ specializes in precision inspection software that connects digital design workflows to real-world manufacturing data. By integrating SPC, GD&T verification, and AI-assisted analysis into the CAD tools engineers already use, the company empowers manufacturers to achieve higher yields and superior quality control.Media Contact: Amanda Blake| mediarelations@reverseengineering.com | +1-858-488-5231 | www.ReverseEngineering.com

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