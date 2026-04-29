ReverseEngineering.com Launches CAM 3D Caliper: AI-Powered Metrology Software

Mesurement add-in for Siemen NX PCMM

ReverseEngineering.com Launches CAM 3D Caliper 2027 for CAD

Picking up a portable CMM arm for the first time, CAM 3D Caliper 2027 puts you in command of dimensional analysis and geometric inspection directly inside the CAD software your team already trusts.” — Christiann Moore, Director, ReverseEngineering.com

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReverseEngineering.com Integrates AI-Powered Metrology for Aerospace Models, Tools, Dies, and FixturesReverseEngineering.com has announced the commercial launch of CAM 3D Caliper 2027, an AI-accelerated measurement software designed to perform dimensional inspection directly within native CAD platforms. The integration aims to eliminate data loss and workflow friction associated with traditional file conversions for high-stakes aerospace and industrial manufacturing.The software functions as a 2027 add-in for major engineering platforms, including Siemens NX, SolidWorks, Autodesk Fusion 360, AutoCAD, MasterCAM, Ansys Discovery, and Autodesk Inventor. By embedding metrology tools directly into these design environments, the system allows for real-time Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T) analysis and portable Coordinate Measuring Machine (PCMM) control.Bridging AI Efficiency with Engineering TrustAs AI becomes more prevalent in manufacturing, CAM 3D Caliper serves as a technical bridge between automated intelligence and human expertise. While the software utilizes AI to guide measurement sequences, it remains anchored by human-driven PCMM hardware. This approach provides manufacturing engineers with the direct oversight and data-driven verification required on the shop floor. By zooming into the native CAD environment, engineers can visualize captured points with sub-micron precision, verifying the digital model against physical design intent in real-time.Maximizing Hardware Utilization and Digital MaturityThe CAM 3D Caliper add-in is designed to interface with industry-standard hardware, including Hexagon Absolute Arms, FaroArms, Romer arms, Revware Microscribes, and various PCMM systems. By connecting these devices directly to the native CAD environment, the software converts manual measurement requirements into a high-output data collection workflow. This alignment with Industry 4.0 principles ensures that the software supports the highest level of digital maturity, allowing manufacturers to leverage existing hardware assets for complex quality control.Expanding the AI-Metrology Ecosystem: A Call for Hardware IntegrationTo further accelerate the transition to a unified measurement environment, ReverseEngineering.com is actively inviting CMM hardware vendors to link their systems into this AI-driven CAD pipeline. By establishing direct hardware-to-CAD connections, vendors can help eliminate manufacturing waste and drive continuous improvement cycles."We are moving as quickly as possible to open this pipeline to the entire metrology community," stated Christiann Moore, Director at ReverseEngineering.com. "We encourage hardware manufacturers to reach out and integrate with our 2027 platform, ensuring their customers can benefit from an inspection workflow that is optimized for speed, precision, and the total elimination of data translation waste."Technical Specifications for Precision FabricatorsSub-Micron Accuracy: Certified by NIST and PTB, delivering geometric fitting accuracy to 0.0005 mm for precision-ground dies and aerospace components.AI-Prompted Reporting: Natural-language prompts generate structured inspection reports, including probe-radius compensation and feature deviations.Simultaneous Multi-Arm Support: Deploy multiple PCMM devices concurrently on a single large-scale aerospace tool or fixture to compress cycle times.Direct Hardware Integration: Seamless data flow from Hexagon, FARO, Romer, Microscribe, and KEYENCE systems directly into the CAD model.Educational Authority and the Transition to Model-Based DefinitionBeyond software delivery, ReverseEngineering.com is establishing an educational initiative to support the industry's transition toward Model-Based Definition (MBD). By instructing users on how to apply GD&T directly onto reverse-engineered and inspected 3D models, the company is facilitating the move away from traditional 2D drawings. This shift toward a "drawingless" future ensures that the CAD model remains the sole, authoritative document for both design and inspection, significantly reducing interpretation errors.About ReverseEngineering.comReverseEngineering.com is a global leader in portable coordinate measuring machine (PCMM) software and 3D metrology workflow solutions. Serving precision manufacturers and aerospace fabricators, the company delivers the measurement intelligence that transforms physical parts into verified digital assets.AvailabilityCAM 3D Caliper for CAD is available effective immediately as a 2027 add-in for Siemens NX, SolidWorks, Autodesk Fusion 360, AutoCAD, MasterCAM, Ansys Discovery, and Autodesk Inventor. Vendors interested in hardware integration or users seeking evaluation licenses should visit www.ReverseEngineering.com # #Media Contact: Christiann Moore, DirectorEmail: press@reverseengineering.comWebsite: www.ReverseEngineering.com

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