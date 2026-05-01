DWP Congress 2026 DWP Congress 2026 in Macau DWP Congress 2026 Successfully Concludes in Macau

Reinforcing Its Position as the World’s Leading Platform for Destination Weddings

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --The 12th Annual of the DWP Congress concluded on a high note in Macau, bringing together an exceptional global community of wedding planners, luxury hospitality brands, tourism boards, and creative partners from across continents. Organised by QnA International with Supporting Partner, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and with Host Hotel Partner, Sands Resorts Macao, this year’s congress delivered an immersive showcase of innovation, collaboration, and high-value networking within the destination wedding industry.Set against the backdrop of Macau’s dynamic blend of heritage and modern luxury, the congress unfolded across iconic venues including The Londoner Grand, The Parisian and The Venetian offering delegates a seamless and elevated experience from arrival through to departure.With attendees representing markets from the US and UK to India, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, DWP Congress 2026 once again demonstrated its strength as a truly international platform, often dubbed as the ‘’Olympics of the wedding industry’’.Reflecting on the success of the congress, Sidh N.C., Director of QnA International, said: “Each year, DWP Congress is designed to go beyond traditional networking platforms and create an ecosystem where meaningful connections translate into real business opportunities. Sands Resorts Macao has been an exceptional host, allowing us to showcase a destination that is both diverse and dynamic for the global wedding industry. The response this year has been phenomenal, not just in terms of attendance, but in the quality of conversations and collaborations already taking shape.”For the top destination wedding planners from around the world, DWP is a must attend event bringing the entire industry together. World renowned wedding planner and designer Preston Bailey shared ‘’This is my fifth DWP and I really think it's a wonderful conference in getting people together and of all of the ones that I've done I thought the one in Macao; the property was incredible. The service of the property was amazing’’For many participants, the value of the event lay in its ability to foster long-term relationships.Aman Kapur, Owner of Alila Fort Bishangarh, shared: “DWP has been fabulous. It’s our third year of being here. It’s great to meet all these event planners for our business. There has been a direct impact for us over the three conferences that we’ve done, and that will continue to extend.”Fabian, Director of Revenue at The Dolder Grand, added: “I was supposed to have 10 meetings but ended up having 25. People were super curious about my destination and my hotel. I’ve already received a few new requests and see strong potential for more.”Lelian Chew, Founder and Creator, The Wedding Atelier, mentioned, “The DWP Congress masterfully connects the world of destination weddings — bridging East and West, while fostering valuable partnerships between eventeurs, creatives, partners and global destinations.”Anne Jang, Wedding Planner and AI Artist at Ryohan + Anne Jang, shared: “DWP Congress is an incredibly well-organized platform, with remarkable attention to detail. What stood out to me most was the opportunity to connect with inspiring and talented professionals from around the world and learn from their experiences. It truly creates a space for global expansion—bringing people together, opening new opportunities, and helping you grow into a better version of yourself.”A defining feature of DWP Congress remains its structured yet organic networking format.Sma Gcabashe of Qwabi Private Game Reserve noted: “I had about 35 meetings, and they were very beneficial. I got to meet people who will bring business to South Africa and even those discovering it for the first time.”Adda Attanasio from Hotel Bellevue Syrene said: “We had more than 20 meetings as planners showed great interest in our destination. It was very exciting for our market.”For planners, the congress continues to unlock new possibilities.Shobhit Jain of Event Casa commented:“DWP has to offer something exceptional every time. It gives us exposure to new destinations, new partners, and adds immense value to how we serve our clients.”Narelle Williams, Founder and Director, Global Weddings, observed, “The Innovation pods were so good that there wasn’t enough time! It was a really fabulous event so a BIG congratulations to everyone.”This year’s host destination played a pivotal role in shaping the overall experience.Stephanie Tanpure of Sands Resorts Macao said, “The 12th Annual has been outstanding. The quality of buyers exceeded expectations, and we are already working on multiple leads. Hosting DWP has allowed us to showcase Macau—and particularly The Londoner Grand—as a world-class destination wedding offering.”Tapiwa Mukoti of RSVP Collectives added: “DWP sets the standard every year. Macau was a surprise—it’s like experiencing multiple destinations in one.”From curated networking formats to immersive social events, the congress delivered memorable experiences beyond business.Amy from Hong Kong Marriage Celebrant shared: “I was pleasantly surprised. It was wonderful to meet established professionals and exchange insights. People are already looking at opportunities to expand into Hong Kong.”As the curtains close on Macau, DWP Congress continues to evolve as a global force shaping the future of destination weddings.Summing up the experience in one word, delegates described it as “Amazing,” “Excellent,” “Insightful,” “International,” “Excellence,” and “Unexpected”—a reflection of the impact and diversity the platform continues to deliver.With anticipation already building for the next edition, one thing remains clear: DWP Congress is where the global wedding industry comes together to connect, collaborate, and create what’s next.With every attendee asking the all-important question, “Where is the next DWP Congress?” Sidh NC, Director at QnA International, unveiled the answer: this October, the DWP Congress will take place in Udaipur, India, at the Fairmont Udaipur Palace. The host hotel partner will welcome guests from October 6–8, 2026 for what promises to be a highly anticipated event set against the vibrant, culturally rich backdrop of incredible India.

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