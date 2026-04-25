DWP Congress Macao 2026 Honours Global Wedding Industry Leaders and Unveils New Content Creators Power List

Stephanie Tanpure, Sands Resorts Macao with Preston Bailey, Preston Bailey Designs​, USA

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DWP Congress Macao 2026, organised by QnA International, placed a spotlight on excellence, creativity, and innovation within the global wedding industry, as it honoured some of the world’s most influential wedding planners through its highly prestigious annual awards.Taking place from 22 to 24 April 2026 at Sands Resorts Macao, the congress has brought together over 350 leading wedding planners, designers, hospitality leaders, and creative partners from across the world, reinforcing its position as one of the most influential platforms dedicated to destination weddings.A key highlight of Day Two was the recognition of leading planners whose work continues to define and elevate the global luxury wedding landscape. Celebrated for their artistry, design sensibility, and ability to create immersive experiences, this year’s award recipients represent a diverse mix of industry pioneers shaping weddings across continents.The honourees include Preston Bailey of Preston Bailey Designs, Dr. Ali Behnam Bakhtiar of Ali Bakhtiar Designs UAE, Afi Amoro of Jandel Limited, Anastasiia Sokolova of CELEBRATE IT, Anne Jang of Ryohan + Anne Jang, Ariel Chen of Le Rêve Events International, Arun Bablani of Vivaah Weddings, Cyrielle Mohara of Chic & Co, Eric Sugiono of Poetyque Events, Elias Sarkis of Trend Events, Evelyn Mills of Marriage Maestros and Wedding Maestros, Gideon Hermosa of House of Hermosa, Hemant Dadlani of Hemant Dadlani Weddings, Jessy Karam of Strawberries & Champagne, Kevin Lee of Luxury Events By Kevin Lee, Lelian Chew of The Wedding Atelier, Mahesh Shirodkar of Tamarind Global, Michele Li of The Wedding Company, Nicole Froelich of Nicole Please Weddings, Sara Carboni of Sara Carboni Events, Silvia Galli of Sposiamovi, Shobhit Jain of Event Casa, Sumant Jayakrishnan of Sumant Jayakrishnan Design, Tapiwa Mukoti of RSVP Collective, and Vanessa Souravlia of De Plan V.In addition to honouring planners, this year’s edition also marked the introduction of a new Power List recognising wedding content creators and digital storytellers, reflecting the growing importance of real-time content and social media in shaping modern celebrations. The list acknowledges individuals and teams who are redefining how weddings are captured, shared, and experienced by global audiences.The featured content creators include Antoinette D’souza and Darshan Suratwala of The Insta Shaadi, Carmen Di Prima, Douglas Osei of Osei Douglas Live, Joy Q. Wang of Cloud Nine Stories, Khushboo Jaiswani of House of Social Media, Leisa Brenchley of Treasure The Bride, Michelle Denby of Socially Michelle & Co, Mbono Manga of MGCREA, Ni Putu Anggie Verayanti of Avera Wedding Content Creator, and Nikita Kabra and Simone Khan of The Wedding Gram.As the DWP Congress marvels Macao and its attendees, the focus remains on fostering meaningful global collaborations, highlighting emerging trends, and celebrating the individuals driving the future of destination weddings through innovation, creativity, and storytelling.

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