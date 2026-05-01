DOE issues final rule on updated definition of ‘professional student’

The Department of Education April 30 released a final rule that defines the terms “professional student” and “graduate student” to determine federal student loan amounts based on the type of program in which a student is enrolled. The rule defines “professional students” as individuals enrolled in one of 11 designated professional degree programs: pharmacy, dentistry, veterinary medicine, chiropractic, law, medicine, optometry, osteopathic medicine, podiatry, theology and clinical psychology. Students in those programs would qualify for up to $50,000 in federal loans per year, with a $200,000 aggregate limit, while graduate students would be eligible for up to $20,500 in federal student loans per year, with a $100,000 aggregate limit. The changes are set to take effect July 1.

In a statement, Ashley Thompson, AHA senior vice president for public policy analysis and development, said, “The AHA is disappointed by the Department of Education’s decision to exclude highly skilled health professionals such as advanced practice nurses, physician assistants, and physical therapists from its final definition of a professional student. The definition fails to account for the significant education and training required to enter these professions and could deter prospective students from pursuing health care careers. This could result in fewer essential clinicians at the bedside, leading to longer wait times and reduced access to care. We will continue to work to strengthen the health care workforce that patients and communities across the country depend on.”