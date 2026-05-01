Derby Barracks / Crash Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A5002288

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Shores

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/29/2026 @ 1716 hours

STREET: VT Route 58

TOWN: Brownington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Baird Rd

WEATHER: Dry and sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Donald Champigny

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kelly Cowles

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End Damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 04/29/2026 at 1716 hours the Vermont State Police along with the Orleans Fire Department and Orleans Ambulance received a report of a two-car head on crash at the above location. Investigations revealed that Vehicle 1 operated by Donald Champigny had crossed the center line into the opposing lane while traveling east and collided with Vehicle 2 head on operated by Cowles. Champigny was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court for Negligent Operation along with VCVCs for Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic, Misuse Of Number Plates and Operating Without Liability Insurance.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic T23 VSA 1038

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Misuse Of Number Plates T23 VSA 513

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Operating Without Liability Insurance T23 VSA 800(a)

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/18/2026 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jacob Shores

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Jacob.Shores@vermont.gov

(802)-334-8881