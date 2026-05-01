Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,856 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Crash Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:             26A5002288

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Shores

STATION: Derby                                       

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 04/29/2026 @ 1716 hours

STREET: VT Route 58

TOWN: Brownington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Baird Rd

WEATHER: Dry and sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Donald Champigny

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kelly Cowles

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End Damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 04/29/2026 at 1716 hours the Vermont State Police along with the Orleans Fire Department and Orleans Ambulance received a report of a two-car head on crash at the above location. Investigations revealed that Vehicle 1 operated by Donald Champigny had crossed the center line into the opposing lane while traveling east and collided with Vehicle 2 head on operated by Cowles. Champigny was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court for Negligent Operation along with  VCVCs for Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic, Misuse Of Number Plates and Operating Without Liability Insurance. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic T23 VSA 1038

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Misuse Of Number Plates T23 VSA 513

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Operating Without Liability Insurance T23 VSA 800(a)

 

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/18/2026     0800 hours       

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Jacob Shores

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Jacob.Shores@vermont.gov

(802)-334-8881

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Crash Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.