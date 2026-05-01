Derby Barracks / Crash Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A5002288
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Shores
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/29/2026 @ 1716 hours
STREET: VT Route 58
TOWN: Brownington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Baird Rd
WEATHER: Dry and sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Donald Champigny
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Kelly Cowles
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End Damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 04/29/2026 at 1716 hours the Vermont State Police along with the Orleans Fire Department and Orleans Ambulance received a report of a two-car head on crash at the above location. Investigations revealed that Vehicle 1 operated by Donald Champigny had crossed the center line into the opposing lane while traveling east and collided with Vehicle 2 head on operated by Cowles. Champigny was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court for Negligent Operation along with VCVCs for Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic, Misuse Of Number Plates and Operating Without Liability Insurance.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic T23 VSA 1038
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Misuse Of Number Plates T23 VSA 513
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Operating Without Liability Insurance T23 VSA 800(a)
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/18/2026 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jacob Shores
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802)-334-8881
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