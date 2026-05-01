MMR-V Vaccine Supply Shortage

Please be advised that a supply shortage of ProQuad®, the combined Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and Varicella (MMR-V) vaccine, has recently been reported in Ontario. Additional doses are anticipated to be available from the Ministry of Health in mid-May.

During this shortage, individuals who require Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) and Varicella vaccines can be offered the following products available through Hamilton Public Health:

Priorix (MMR)

Varilrix (Varicella)

In the absence of ProQuad®, we encourage you to offer Priorix and Varilrix to patients when appropriate.

Please note the following key points when administering Priorix (MMR) and Varilrix (Varicella) as separate vaccines:

These vaccines may be administered during the same visit at different injection sites. If not given at the same visit, they should be spaced at least four weeks apart.

Review the individual’s age and immunization history to ensure that MMR and/or Varicella vaccination is appropriate.

If you have already placed an order for MMR-V, Hamilton Public Health will reach out to you directly. Hamilton Public Health will issue an updated communication once MMR-V orders can be resumed.

If you have any questions, please email Public Health at [email protected].