Prioritizing Accessibility in the 2026 Municipal Election

HAMILTON, ON – Eligible voters will head to the polls this October to cast ballots for Mayor, City Councillor and School Board Trustees.

Voters will have more opportunities than ever to cast a ballot in the 2026 municipal election, with a focus on making voting easier and more accessible across Hamilton.

Eligible voters can have their say about the leaders whose decisions affect their daily lives. From maintaining local roads, sidewalks and snow removal, to delivering public transit, libraries and recreation programs, to shaping growth through zoning, housing and economic development, Hamilton City Council sets the strategic vision for the city.

Voters play an important role in choosing who represents them at those decision-making tables. Every eligible voter has the right to make this choice, which is why accessibility is at the forefront of this election.

“Your voice matters in shaping the future of Hamilton,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “Voters have the power to decide who makes the decisions that affect their daily lives, from local services to community priorities. I encourage all eligible voters to take the opportunity to cast their vote for Mayor, City Councillor and School Board Trustees this October.”

Improvements voters can expect to see in 2026

The City has prioritized convenience and accessibility, with more polling stations and more ways to vote than ever before.

More than 300 opportunities to vote, including:

Six days of advance polls

Fifty-nine Community Polls in high-density buildings and

Eight Ballot-on-Demand polling stations. These additional voting locations are designed to better accommodate students at post-secondary institutions and community members who access the shelter and social services sector.

This represents a 30 per cent increase in voting opportunities over the 2022 election and triple the number of Community Polls in high-density residential buildings.

To make voting as straightforward as possible, voters will not be required to show a Voter Card at the polls. The City encourages all eligible voters to register on the Voters’ List ahead of time. All you need to bring to the polls is valid identification.

Voters will also be permitted to vote at any polling station in their ward. A voter information card that lists the polling stations in that ward will be sent to each household in the city.

A focus on outreach and engagement

The City is also launching an awareness and education campaign to help residents understand how municipal government works, why their vote matters and how to take part in the election. The City is already hosting information and engagement sessions across the city to help residents learn about the roles of all three levels of government and how decisions made by City Council directly affect their everyday lives.

“Municipal elections shape the decisions that affect our everyday lives,” said Matthew Trennum, City Clerk. “Our Elections team is looking forward to supporting candidates through the nomination process and helping as many voters as possible participate in a fair and accessible election.”

Quick Facts:

The 2026 municipal election will be held on October 26, 2026.

Advance polls will be available in each ward on October 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18.

Community polls located in high-density residential buildings and in communities with identified accessibility challenges will be held September 26 and 27.

Candidates can begin submitting their nomination papers on May 1, 2026 by booking an appointment through the City of Hamilton website, by calling 905-546-4365 or by emailing [email protected] .

. Anyone interested in learning more about running for election can attend a Candidate Information Night on May 6. To reserve a seat, email [email protected] .

. The last day for candidates to submit nomination papers is at 2 pm on August 21, 2026.

All candidates will be certified for election by the City Clerk by August 24, 2026.

Voters unable to make it to a polling place can vote by proxy with the process explained on the Hamilton Elections website.

Online and mail-in ballots will not be available for the 2026 municipal election.

Additional Resource: