Ongoing investigation into outbreak at Stoney Creek restaurant

HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton Public Health’s investigation is ongoing into the foodborne illness outbreak associated with the Piper Arms restaurant located at 1786 Stone Church Road E., which was ordered to close on April 13, 2026. The operator has put in place measures to control the source of the outbreak, and no new cases of illness have been identified or reported since these measures have been implemented.

Laboratory testing confirmed that illnesses were caused by Salmonella enteritidis, a common cause of foodborne illness typically associated with symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. In total, there have been 29 confirmed cases of Salmonellosis linked to this outbreak, along with 57 probable cases and nine hospitalizations. Evidence from Hamilton Public Health’s Food Safety investigation and epidemiological analysis of cases suggests cross-contamination contributed to transmission within the premises rather than a sole food item as the source of illness. The investigation identified shredded cheese that tested positive for Salmonella enteritidis. While this finding is significant, the evidence suggests this to be the result of cross-contamination within the premises. At this time, Hamilton Public Health surveillance has not detected or found evidence of the spread of Salmonella cases in the community associated with cheese products identified.

When food safety issues are identified, Hamilton Public Health applies a progressive enforcement approach, beginning with education, on-site correction, moving to written orders, closures and/or fines where necessary. As part of this investigation, three charges with set fines totaling $705 were issued on April 29th, 2026 to the owner of the establishment identified under the Food Premises Regulation 493/17.

As part of the corrective measures, the operator completed a comprehensive, facility-wide cleaning and sanitizing of the establishment. This included all food contact surfaces, equipment, utensils and areas where cross-contamination could occur. All cleaning and sanitizing activities met the requirements of Hamilton Public Health.

In addition, the operator and staff have completed enhanced, targeted food handler education provided by Hamilton Public Health Certified Public Health Inspectors. This training reinforced key food safety practices, including proper temperature control, prevention of cross-contamination, and effective hand hygiene.

Following the successful completion of these requirements, Hamilton Public Health conducted a re-inspection of the premises on April 27th to evaluate food handling practices and verify that all food safety standards and specified conditions for reopening have been met, and the premise has subsequently been permitted to reopen.

To support continued compliance, Hamilton Public Health will be conducting additional follow-up inspections to observe food handling practices and to ensure food safety standards are consistently maintained.

"Foodborne illness outbreaks are taken very seriously, and prompt actions - including inspections and closures - are implemented to protect the community,” said Dr. Brendan Lew, Associate Medical Officer of Health.

Hamilton Public Health inspection reports are available online on its web page at www.hamilton.ca/healthinspection. Hamilton Public Health remains committed to protecting the health and well-being of our community through a combination of education and rigorous inspection, education and enforcement practices.

If residents have any questions or concerns about food safety, they are encouraged to contact Hamilton Public Health at 905-546-2489.