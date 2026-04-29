Senate Resolution 295 Printer's Number 1652

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - prominence as "America's Most Famous Summer Theater," hosting a

remarkable array of American theatrical talent, including Grace

Kelly, Robert Redford, Neil Simon, Helen Hayes, Angela Lansbury,

Dick Van Dyke, Liza Minnelli, Walter Matthau, Audra McDonald and

many others who helped shape the American stage; and

WHEREAS, Throughout its history, the Bucks County Playhouse

has served as a cultural cornerstone of this Commonwealth,

contributing to this Commonwealth's rich theatrical tradition

and elevating this Commonwealth's national profile in the

performing arts; and

WHEREAS, Following a period of closure, the Bucks County

Playhouse was restored and reopened in 2012, preserving its

historic legacy while continuing to provide high-quality

productions, educational programming and community engagement;

and

WHEREAS, Today, the Bucks County Playhouse remains a vibrant

and iconic institution that attracts visitors from across this

Commonwealth, the region and the nation; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the Bucks County

Playhouse in New Hope as the State Theater of Pennsylvania.

20260SR0295PN1652 - 2 -

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