Senate Resolution 295 Printer's Number 1652
PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - prominence as "America's Most Famous Summer Theater," hosting a
remarkable array of American theatrical talent, including Grace
Kelly, Robert Redford, Neil Simon, Helen Hayes, Angela Lansbury,
Dick Van Dyke, Liza Minnelli, Walter Matthau, Audra McDonald and
many others who helped shape the American stage; and
WHEREAS, Throughout its history, the Bucks County Playhouse
has served as a cultural cornerstone of this Commonwealth,
contributing to this Commonwealth's rich theatrical tradition
and elevating this Commonwealth's national profile in the
performing arts; and
WHEREAS, Following a period of closure, the Bucks County
Playhouse was restored and reopened in 2012, preserving its
historic legacy while continuing to provide high-quality
productions, educational programming and community engagement;
and
WHEREAS, Today, the Bucks County Playhouse remains a vibrant
and iconic institution that attracts visitors from across this
Commonwealth, the region and the nation; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the Bucks County
Playhouse in New Hope as the State Theater of Pennsylvania.
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