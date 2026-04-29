Senate Resolution 296 Printer's Number 1653
PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1653
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
296
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, MALONE, MARTIN, BROOKS, HUGHES,
HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN, COMITTA, FARRY, HUTCHINSON, YAW, STEFANO,
COSTA, STREET, VOGEL, PISCIOTTANO, CULVER, PICOZZI, FLYNN AND
BAKER, APRIL 29, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 29, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of May 6 through 12, 2026, as "Nurses Week"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "National Nurses Week" begins May 6 and ends May 12
each year, in conjunction with Florence Nightingale's birthday;
and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth has more than 240,000 registered
nurses, 49,500 licensed practical nurses, 23,100 clinical
registered nurse practitioners and 290 clinical nurse
specialists, which makes nursing the largest licensed health
care profession, based on statistics, in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The care provided by the nurses of this Commonwealth
is the primary component of a successful health care delivery
system in this Commonwealth; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the week of May 6 through
12, 2026, as "Nurses Week" in Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate join nursing organizations in
recognizing the selfless service of Pennsylvania's nurses and
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