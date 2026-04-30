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Governor Abbott Statement On Camp Mystic Closure

TEXAS, April 30 - April 30, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement after Camp Mystic announced it has withdrawn its renewal application for the 2026 camp season:

"Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones and those recovering from last year's devastating Fourth of July floods,” said Governor Abbott. "Camp Mystic has withdrawn its application to the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) seeking to open as a camp this year. As a result, the camp will remain closed for 2026. The DSHS continues working with the Texas Rangers to investigate Camp Mystic. The results of that investigation will be made public as soon as possible."

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Governor Abbott Statement On Camp Mystic Closure

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