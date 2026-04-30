Governor Abbott, THECB Announce 17 Million In Grants To Support Workforce Education And Training Programs

TEXAS, April 30 - April 30, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that applications are opening for nearly $17 million in state grants to support new, redesigned, or expanded short-term workforce education and training programs geared toward high-demand occupations.

“The success of our state stems from higher education institutions who educate and train the future of our workforce in the careers of tomorrow," said Governor Abbott. "These grants will help our colleges and technical schools train Texans for the good-paying, high-demand jobs that keep our economy booming. By investing in workforce education, we are opening more doors to opportunity and ensuring Texas remains the economic engine of America for generations to come."

The funding will assist qualifying Texas higher education institutions under these three grant programs: the Texas Reskilling and Upskilling through Education (TRUE) Grant Program; TRUE Pathways Design & Planning Grants; and the Texas Invests in Meaningful Employment (TIME) Grants. These grants are available to public, lower-division colleges and technical schools that offer credentials considered to have high value in the workplace.

“The TRUE and TIME grant programs are designed to help students of any age acquire the skills necessary for a financially rewarding career in an occupation that’s in demand,” said Higher Education Commissioner Wynn Rosser. “By expanding educational opportunity, strengthening collaboration with employers, and ensuring credentials are affordable and attainable, we are fulfilling our state’s strategic plan of Building a Talent Strong Texas.”

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board administers these grants, which are awarded on multiple factors, including a program’s significance in the workforce and whether it was developed in consultation with workforce stakeholders. TRUE grants have supported credentials for jobs such as plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, medical assistants, and emergency medical technicians.

Application submission deadlines and grant amounts are:

The Texas Legislature established the TRUE Grant Program in 2021 to provide more credentials of value and support stronger employment outcomes for Texans. The 88th and 89th Legislatures funded the initiative to support career and technical education programs.