Province Increases Income Assistance Supports

CANADA, April 30 - Released on April 30, 2026

Starting in May, monthly core income assistance benefits are increasing, as announced in the 2026-27 Provincial Budget.

"This year's budget increases help to protect vulnerable people across our province," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "By raising income supports, we are helping make the costs of daily life more affordable for individuals and families with low income."

Beginning May 1, 2026, an $11.7 million investment is raising core income assistance benefits by two per cent, providing households up to $40 more per month. Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) clients will receive higher monthly benefits for the fifth consecutive year, and this is the fourth year in a row that monthly benefits will increase for Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) clients.

Income assistance clients will also benefit from the following rate increases coming into effect on May 1, 2026:

SAID residential support benefits for families that care for their loved ones at home will receive a 30 per cent increase over the next three years (10 per cent each year). This is a $2 million investment in 2026-27 that will increase benefits by up to $130 per month for about 1,800 clients.

The monthly incidental income exemption in SIS and SAID will double from $100 to $200 per household per month, giving clients greater flexibility to access additional resources or receive monetary gifts without their benefits being impacted.

Government is also introducing a new benefit in May 2026 in the SIS program to help prevent evictions and support at-risk clients to remain successfully housed. A $400,000 investment will provide a new $1,000 one-time per household utility arrears recoverable benefit to prevent evictions. The ministry is also investing an additional $250,000 in 2026-27 to further increase trusteeship and money management spaces by 150 and help over 1,450 clients across the province manage their benefits. Since 2021, direct pay of rent and utilities has also been available for SIS clients who need it.

Since 2007, the province has increased its investment in income assistance programs by almost $378.7 million or 123.1 per cent.

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