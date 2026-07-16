Crop Report for The Period July 7 to 13, 2026

CANADA, July 16 - Released on July 16, 2026

Last week, warmer temperatures, increased sunshine and limited precipitation helped fields to dry, allowing crops to catch up. Producers made progress with spraying and began haying, though high humidity continues to slow drying. Producers remain optimistic while monitoring pests, disease and localized weather impacts.

Isolated storms moved through the province, bringing varying amounts of moisture, with some areas also reporting hail. The highest rainfall recorded was 88 millimetres (mm) in the Prince Albert area, followed by 72 mm in the Foam Lake area. The Blaine Lake and Redberry areas received 65 mm and 62 mm of precipitation, respectively.

Despite the relatively warm weather, with some areas experiencing dry conditions due to higher temperatures and wind, topsoil moisture levels in many regions remained relatively stable.

Cropland topsoil moisture is:

17 per cent surplus;

80 per cent adequate; and

Three per cent short.

Hayland topsoil moisture is:

14 per cent surplus;

83 per cent adequate; and

Three per cent short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is:

Nine per cent surplus;

84 per cent adequate; and

Seven per cent short.

While crop development varies considerably across the province due to differing environmental conditions, most crops are at the normal development stage.

82 per cent of fall cereals are at normal stages of development, with two per cent ahead and 16 per cent behind.

68 per cent of spring cereals are at normal stages of development, with two per cent ahead and 30 per cent behind.

63 per cent of oilseeds are at normal stages of development, with two per cent ahead and 35 per cent behind.

76 per cent of pulse crops are at normal stages of development, with three per cent ahead and 21 per cent behind.

82 per cent of perennial forages and 75 per cent of annual forages are at the normal stages of development for this time of year.

Although crop conditions vary across the province, most crops are rated in good to fair condition. Cereal crops have the highest proportion rated as excellent, followed by oilseeds and pulses close behind. In regions experiencing surplus moisture, some crops are rated as poor due to moisture-related stress.

Currently, 10 per cent of the province's first cut of hay has been baled or put up as silage, while 20 per cent has been cut, and 70 per cent remains standing. Overall, hay quality is rated as 27 per cent excellent, 66 per cent good, six per cent fair and one per cent poor. Some producers have started their second cut of hay due to the significant rainfall.

Producers in the east-central region, along with some areas of the northeast and northwest, are reporting moderate to minor crop damage due to excess moisture and hail. Additional crop damage reported this past week was primarily due to gophers. Overall pest pressure remains relatively low, while producers continue to monitor fields for any changes. Fungicides and insecticides continue to be applied in crops where excess moisture and prolonged canopy humidity have created favourable conditions for disease development.

Over the coming weeks, producers will be busy completing fungicide applications, finishing haying operations and preparing equipment for harvest. Producers are reminded to prioritize safety and exercise caution when working in the field and around farm equipment.

For any crop or livestock questions, producers are encouraged to call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre toll-free at 1-866-457-2377.

A complete, printable version of the Crop Report is available online.

Follow the 2026 Crop Report on X at @SKAgriculture.

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