Onsego Launches GED Practice Tests with Video Explainers Across All Four Subjects

GED Practice question with a video explainer

Onsego adds 400 video explainers to GED practice tests across all four subjects, showing students exactly how to solve each question step by step.

Our goal is to remove the confusion from GED math. When students know exactly what to do, they move forward with confidence.” — Steve Gory, Onsego CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onsego, a GED Testing Service–recognized publisher of online GED classes, today announced the launch of its video explainer practice test system, now available across all four GED subjects: Mathematical Reasoning, Reasoning Through Language Arts, Science, and Social Studies.

The system includes 1,300+ practice questions in total. Each subject includes 100 questions with video explainers, giving students 400 short videos that walk through correct answers and show the thinking behind each solution.

How the Video Explainer System Works

Standard practice tests show students whether they answered correctly. Onsego's video explainers go further. After each question, a short video walks through the correct answer, explains why common wrong answers fail, and shows the strategy a student can use when a similar question appears on the real test.

The explainers cover:

• The key idea behind each question

• How to approach questions that mix multiple topics

• Test-taking strategies including the Divide and Conquer method for narrowing down answer choices

Students do not get scored or judged immediately. The focus is on understanding, not performance pressure: https://onsego.com/3-types-of-ged-practice-tests/

A Three-Step Practice System

The video explainers are the first step in a structured three-part system.

After completing video explainer practice, students move to Build Your Skills, which includes 10 practice tests per subject, 15 questions each. After every test, students receive a report showing their weak and strong areas so they know exactly where to focus next.

The final step is Final Readiness, which uses full-length timed practice tests, 35 questions each, matching the real GED test format. A score of 65 percent or higher indicates a student is ready to schedule the exam.

"A wrong answer without an explanation just leaves students stuck," said Steve Gory, CEO of Onsego. "The video explainers close that gap. Students finish a practice test knowing more than when they started."

Available to All Onsego Students

The full practice test system is available to all Onsego students. Students on the Pro plan also get access to Fast Mode, a targeted study path that focuses on high-impact content for faster progression.

To learn more, visit https://onsego.com/3-types-of-ged-practice-tests/

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