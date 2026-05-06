Onsego Launches TI-30XS GED Math Course for Adult Learners

Onsego's new GED math course teaches students to use the TI-30XS calculator, the tool already allowed on most of the test, to solve problems step by step.

Our goal is to remove the confusion from GED math. When students know exactly what to do, they move forward with confidence.” — Steve Gory, Onsego CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onsego, a GED Testing Service–recognized publisher of online GED prep courses, today launched its TI-30XS Math Course, a full GED math program built around the calculator the test already allows: https://onsego.com/math-ged-program/

The TI-30XS is permitted on nearly 90 percent of the GED math test. Onsego's course teaches students how to use it on real test-style questions, step by step, so they spend less time stuck on calculations and more time understanding what the question is actually asking.

How the Course Works

Each lesson walks students through a GED math problem using the TI-30XS as the primary tool. Students learn to enter expressions, work with fractions, and test answer choices directly on the calculator.

The course focuses on three things:

Breaking problems into clear, repeatable steps

Using the calculator to reduce calculation errors

Identifying correct answers by working through options when the math is unfamiliar

"We see students gain confidence quickly when they realize they don't have to do everything in their head," said Steve Gory, CEO of Onsego. "The calculator becomes a tool they can rely on, not something they're unsure how to use."

Who This Course Is For

Many GED students have been out of school for years or have struggled with math before. This course is built for them. It removes the requirement to memorize formulas and replaces it with a clear process students can follow every time.

Students who want to move faster can use Fast Mode, a targeted practice path within Onsego's Pro plan that focuses on high-impact content and shorter study sessions.

The TI-30XS Math Course is available now at https://onsego.com/

About Onsego

Onsego is a GED Testing Service–recognized publisher of online GED preparation programs. Thousands of students have used Onsego's self-paced courses, practice tests, and video lessons to prepare for and pass the GED test. Onsego's programs are designed to be accessible and effective for adult learners at every starting point.

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