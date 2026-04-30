Onsego Adds Fast Mode to Its GED Prep Platform for Students Who Want to Finish Faster

GED Fast Mode vs Regular Fast Mode comes with the Pro plan

Onsego's new Fast Mode gives GED students a shorter, focused prep path using practice tests and instructor feedback, now available in the Pro plan

We saw that some students don't need every step explained in detail. They just need to know what to do next,” — Steve Gory, CEO of Onsego

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onsego, a GED Testing Service–recognized publisher of online GED preparation courses, today announced the launch of Fast Mode, a new feature for students who want to complete their GED preparation in less time.

Fast Mode is now available inside the Onsego platform as part of the Pro plan.

How Fast Mode Works

Fast Mode focuses on fewer lessons and targets what makes the biggest impact on passing the GED test. Instead of working through full courses, students gain the knowledge they need through targeted practice tests with video explainers and instructor feedback to identify and address weak areas quickly.

The goal is to give students a clear, efficient path through all four GED subjects without skipping the most essential knowledge they need to succeed.

Two Paths, One Goal

Onsego offers two paths, Fast Mode and Standard, so students can choose what fits their situation.

Fast Mode is built for students who want to move through the material quickly and commit to a more intensive pace for a shorter period. It uses practice tests, instructor feedback, and focused lessons to keep students on track with fewer steps.

The standard Onsego courses offer a full, structured learning path with detailed lessons and gradual skill-building. This path works well for students who want more time with each subject or prefer a traditional approach.

Students can switch between Fast Mode and the standard courses at any time.

Why Onsego Created Fast Mode

Many GED students have a clear goal: finish as quickly as possible without losing direction. Fast Mode was developed after working directly with students who wanted a faster path. The result is a structured method focused only on what matters most for passing the test.

"We saw that some students don't need every step explained in detail. They just need to know what to do next," said Steve Gory, CEO of Onsego. "Fast Mode gives them that direction while still providing support when they need it."

Built on Onsego's Existing Platform

Fast Mode builds on Onsego's full GED subject coverage, practice tests, and instructor support. It is not a separate product. It is an alternative path inside the same trusted system, designed for students with tighter timelines who are ready to move consistently through the material.

Get Started with Fast Mode

Fast Mode is now available inside Onsego's Pro plan. Students can access it directly from their dashboard and choose the path that works best for them.

To learn more, visit: https://onsego.com/ged-fast-mode/

About Onsego

Onsego is a trusted publisher of online GED preparation programs, recognized by the GED Testing Service. Thousands of students have used Onsego's flexible, self-paced courses, practice tests, and instructor support to prepare for and pass the GED test. Onsego's mission is to make GED preparation accessible and effective for every student.

Website: https://onsego.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.