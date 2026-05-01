Ecowaste Solutions Completes Gulf Coast Corridor with Adams Sanitation Acquisition

Ecowaste Solutions expands across the South and Mid-South through strategic acquisitions Adams Sanitation expands Ecowaste's footprint with 29,000 new customers

Milton-Based Regional Hauler Brings 29,000 Customers and Seven Municipal Contracts Across Florida Panhandle

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecowaste Solutions , a regional waste and recycling company operating across ten states, announced today the acquisition of Adams Sanitation , completing a contiguous collection and disposal corridor stretching from the Mississippi Gulf Coast through the sugar-white beaches of the Florida Panhandle.Founded in the 1980s and acquired by Nathan and Crystal Boyles in 2018, Adams Sanitation has grown into one of the Florida Panhandle's most respected waste haulers. The acquisition brings approximately 100 employees and operations serving more than 29,000 customers across Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties to Ecowaste, along with seven municipal contracts stretching from the historic county seat of Milton eastward through Crestview, the coastal communities of Fort Walton Beach and Destin, and into Georgia and North Florida.Adams built its reputation one neighborhood at a time across Northwest Florida, from the river towns of Milton and Pace through the military communities surrounding Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field, out to the resort destinations along the Emerald Coast. The company operates approximately 40 collection vehicles with an average fleet age of just over two years."Adams Sanitation has built something exceptional across the Florida Panhandle: strong relationships with municipalities from Crestview to Columbia County, a young fleet, and a talented team that knows these communities inside and out," said Chief Executive Officer Dustin Reynolds. "Following our MDI acquisition in March, Adams fills in the remaining gap across Northwest Florida and Southeast Alabama, creating a truly contiguous footprint from the Mississippi Coast through the Panhandle and into Georgia.""These two Gulf Coast acquisitions bring immense talent that understands how to scale operations while maintaining local relationships," Reynolds added. "Tim Bolduc has done an exceptional job as Adams CEO, and we're excited to have him stay on in a regional vice president role. Nathan and Crystal Boyles built deep municipal relationships across Florida over decades. That kind of local knowledge and trust doesn't come easy."The acquired operations integrate into Ecowaste's Gulf Coast region, which now includes collection operations in Mobile, Pensacola, Milton, Dothan, Gulfport and Fort Walton Beach, anchored by the Turkey Troy and Axis MSW landfills in Alabama, the Milton C&D landfill, and the recently acquired Rosehill C&D landfill and MSW transfer station from MDI Enterprises.Adams' municipal portfolio includes the City of Crestview, Santa Rosa School District, Alys Beach, Rosemary Beach, Town of Jay, and recently awarded contracts in Decatur County, Ga., and Columbia County, Fla. The company currently serves approximately 29,000 residential customers across Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties, representing roughly 20% penetration of a 155,000-home addressable market.The acquisition builds from a strong first quarter of 2026 growth for Ecowaste, which added MDI Enterprises across the Gulf Coast in March, County Trash Service in North Texas, Hometown Disposal in Salina, Kan., Howie's Enterprises in Manhattan, Kan., and dual acquisitions in the Tulsa and Kansas City markets, building a regional footprint across the South and Mid-South.About Ecowaste SolutionsEcowaste Solutions is a regional waste company operating across ten states throughout the South and Mid-South. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the company provides residential, commercial, roll-off, portable restroom, recycling and other environmental services to municipalities and private customers throughout the region. Ecowaste is building the South's waste collection, recycling and disposal through strategic growth and commitment to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.ecowastesol.com

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