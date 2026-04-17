Ecowaste Solutions Expands Gulf Coast Presence with Strategic Carve-Out Acquisition of MDI Enterprises Waste Operations

Ecowaste Solutions expands across the South and Mid-South through strategic acquisitions MDI joins Ecowaste Solutions to expand into East Region community

Transaction Establishes Ecowaste’s East Region, Marking a Pivotal Step in the Company’s Growth Trajectory

COPPELL, IL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecowaste Solutions , a regional waste management company operating across nine states, today announced the strategic carve-out acquisition of select solid waste collection and disposal operations from MDI Enterprises, LLC . The transaction tucks into Ecowaste’s East Region operations across Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, and marks a pivotal step in the company’s growth trajectory across the Southeast.The carve-out acquisition adds 65 employees including 51 drivers, 7 mechanics and 7 back-office team members and extends Ecowaste’s footprint into four new Gulf Coast markets, including Dothan and Brundidge, Ala.; Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; and Gulfport, Miss. The transaction also includes the Rosehill Transfer Station and C&D Landfill in Midland City, Ala. MDI Enterprises, founded in 1980 by Mark Dunning, has served the Wiregrass region for more than 40 years through its commercial, residential, roll-off and disposal operations.MDI Enterprises will continue operating its government contracting and military base services business across multiple states. The acquired commercial, residential and industrial waste operations will transition to the Ecowaste brand immediately, with local teams remaining in place to continue serving the communities they know.“This acquisition is a pivotal step in our growth trajectory,” said Dustin Reynolds, Chief Executive Officer of Ecowaste Solutions. “It establishes our East Region, extends our Gulf Coast footprint into a contiguous corridor from Mississippi to Florida, and brings vertically integrated disposal assets with long-dated airspace into the Ecowaste platform. More importantly, it adds a talented team of 65 operators who know these markets and customers better than anyone.”“The Pensacola operation will integrate directly into our existing yard, delivering immediate route density, and Dothan gives us a scaled beachhead from which to grow organically and through bolt-on acquisitions across the Gulf Coast,” Reynolds said. “This is the kind of platform-defining transaction that accelerates our strategy of building the South’s fastest growing waste company.”The acquired operations run approximately 41 routes per day across the six markets, supported by a fleet of 82 vehicles including front-load, rear-load, roll-off and automated side-load trucks with an average age of roughly 5.7 years, along with a container base of approximately 35,000 residential carts, commercial dumpsters, roll-off boxes and compactors. The business serves a diversified commercial, roll-off, residential and disposal customer base, including the Dale County Commission, the cities of Dothan, Headland and Geneva, Troy University, Houston County MSW and D.R. Horton.The Rosehill facility in Midland City, just outside Dothan, includes a transfer station that processes approximately 49,000 tons annually and a C&D landfill with roughly 30 years of remaining permitted airspace. Combined with Ecowaste’s existing landfills in Mobile and Northwest Florida, the transaction gives the company four landfill disposal sites and two transfer stations across the Gulf Coast providing captive disposal capacity, pricing leverage and waste-flow flexibility across the corridor.The transaction connects Ecowaste’s operations from Texas to Florida along a contiguous Gulf Coast corridor and creates a scaled platform for continued bolt-on and organic growth across the Southeast.About Ecowaste SolutionsEcowaste Solutions is a regional waste company operating across nine states throughout the South and Mid-South. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the company provides residential, commercial, roll-off, portable restroom, recycling and other environmental services to municipalities and private customers throughout the region. Ecowaste is building the South's waste collection, recycling and disposal through strategic growth and commitment to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.ecowastesol.com

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