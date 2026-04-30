Cordisco & Saile Joins Push for Life-Saving Emergency Preparedness Legislation

Attorney John Cordisco joins Senator Santarsiero and Representative Davis at today's press conference in Bristol, PA speaking on behalf of the victims of the Bristol Health & Rehab Center explosion.

Firm Attorney John Cordisco Speaks at Press Conference Honoring Victims of the Bristol Health & Rehab Center Explosion

As a state, we have an obligation to protect the most vulnerable and ensure their safety when emergencies happen.” — John Cordisco

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cordisco & Saile , a leading Pennsylvania personal injury law firm, today expressed its full support for landmark legislation introduced by State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative Tina Davis (D-141) aimed at improving emergency preparedness at high-risk care facilities across the Commonwealth. The announcement came during a press conference held at the site of the December 23, 2025, explosion at Bristol Health & Rehab Center — a tragedy that claimed three lives and injured numerous others. John Cordisco , founding partner of Cordisco & Saile and one of three lead attorneys representing victims of the Bristol explosion, was privileged to join Senator Santarsiero and Representative Davis at the press conference, where he spoke on behalf of the families and workers whose lives were forever changed that day.Among those Cordisco spoke about was Felistas Muthoni Nduthu, a dedicated staff member at Bristol Health & Rehab Center who lost her life in the explosion. Her story represents the very reason this legislation matters - hardworking caregivers and vulnerable residents who deserve the protection that proper emergency planning and first responder coordination can provide.The proposed legislation would require high-risk care facilities to share emergency plans with local police, fire, and rescue squads, reviewed annually. Plans must include clear procedures for accounting for all residents, staff, and visitors; a designated on-site emergency coordinator to communicate directly with first responders; and pre-incident facility information such as building layout, utility shutoffs, and evacuation protocols — critical details that first responders currently may not have when seconds matter most.Current Pennsylvania law does not explicitly require these facilities’ emergency plans to be shared with local first responders. The Bristol tragedy made clear that this gap must be closed.Cordisco & Saile remains committed to seeking justice for all victims of the Bristol Health & Rehab Center explosion and to supporting legislative efforts that prevent such tragedies from occurring again.About Cordisco & SaileCordisco & Saile is a Pennsylvania personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families who have suffered serious harm due to negligence. The firm’s attorneys are committed to holding responsible parties accountable and advocating for systemic changes that protect all Pennsylvanians.

Speaking for Victims of the Bristol Explosion on Emergency Preparedness Legislation | Cordisco & Saile

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