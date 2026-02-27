Cordisco & Saile Celebrates Ten Years of A+ Better Business Bureau Accreditation

10 Years. A+ Rating. Unwavering Commitment.

The Bucks County personal injury firm marks a decade of service alongside 10 consecutive years of A+ Better Business Bureau accreditation.

An A+ rating sustained over a decade shows that we consistently do what we say we’re going to do. We stand behind our clients, we address concerns head-on, and we operate with transparency.” — Michael Saile

BUCKS COUNTY, PA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cordisco & Saile is proud to celebrate 10 consecutive years of accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), maintaining an A+ rating throughout the decade.The A+ rating is the highest designation awarded by the BBB and reflects a score of 97–100 points on its evaluation scale. The rating system analyzes key factors including complaint history, transparency in business practices, time in operation, and the ability to resolve consumer concerns quickly and in good faith. The BBB also rewards longevity and stability, further underscoring the significance of sustaining this distinction for ten years.“For us, this milestone is about more than a rating, it’s about trust,” said Michael Saile , Founder and Managing Partner of Cordisco & Saile. “An A+ rating sustained over a decade shows that we consistently do what we say we’re going to do. We stand behind our clients, we address concerns head-on, and we operate with transparency and integrity.”Since its founding, Cordisco & Saile has focused on serving injury victims with compassion, professionalism, and dedication. The firm’s philosophy "Where People Come First" reflects its commitment to putting clients and community at the center of every decision.“The Better Business Bureau’s mission to foster trust and credibility in the marketplace aligns perfectly with our own values,” Saile continued. “For the past ten years, our focus has remained the same: serve with integrity, build lasting relationships, and strengthen the community we’re proud to be part of.”Maintaining accreditation requires ongoing adherence to BBB standards, including honest advertising, transparent practices, prompt complaint resolution, and a demonstrated track record of ethical business conduct.“We understand that trust isn’t given, it’s earned,” Saile added. “We’re grateful to our clients, partners, and team members who have made this milestone possible. This recognition belongs to them as much as it does to us.”As Cordisco & Saile looks toward the future, the firm remains committed to upholding the standards that have defined its first decade: integrity, accountability, and service to the community.For more information about Cordisco & Saile, visit https://cordiscosaile.com or contact 215-642-2335..

