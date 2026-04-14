Steven DeBonis Named 2026 ‘Lawyers on the Fast Track’ Winner By Law.com

Congratulations to our own Steven DeBonis on being named a winner of the Lawyers on the Fast Track award in the 2026 Pennsylvania Legal Awards

Cordisco & Saile Attorney Recognized Among Pennsylvania’s Top Rising Legal Talent

His dedication to clients and his drive to deliver outstanding results exemplify the values of our firm.” — Michael Saile

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cordisco & Saile is proud to announce that attorney Steven DeBonis has been named a winner in the Lawyers on the Fast Track category as part of the 2026 Pennsylvania Legal Awards, presented by The Legal Intelligencer and Law.com.The Pennsylvania Legal Awards recognize the outstanding achievements of the legal community across Pennsylvania. Honorees are selected by a professional committee and represent some of the most accomplished and impactful attorneys in the region.DeBonis’s recognition as a Lawyers on the Fast Track winner highlights his exceptional professional accomplishments, leadership, and commitment to excellence in the legal field. This distinction is reserved for attorneys who are making significant contributions early in their careers while demonstrating strong potential for future impact.In addition to this latest honor, DeBonis has been consistently recognized as one of the region’s top up-and-coming attorneys, including:- 2025 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch- 2025 Top 10 Personal Injury Attorneys Under 40 in Pennsylvania – National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys- National Trial Lawyers – 40 Under 40 – Civil Plaintiff- 2025 Super Lawyers Rising StarsWinners and honorees will be formally recognized at an awards dinner on June 11, 2026, at the Hilton at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia, and will also be featured in special editorial sections published by The Legal Intelligencer and Law.com.“We are incredibly proud of Steven and this well-deserved recognition,” said Michael Saile , managing partner at Cordisco & Saile. “His dedication to clients and his drive to deliver outstanding results exemplify the values of our firm.”For more information about the 2026 Pennsylvania Legal Awards and to view the full list of honorees, visit: https://www.law.com/thelegalintelligencer/2026/04/13/the-legal-intelligencer-and-lawcom-announces-2026-pennsylvania-legal-awards-shortlist/ For more information on Steven DeBonis: https://www.cordiscosaile.com/our-team/steve-j-debonis/

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