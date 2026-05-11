Adaptive Training Foundation Announces Class 36 of ReDefine Program, Sponsored by The Hersh Foundation

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) today announced the launch of Class 36 of its flagship ReDefine program, made possible through the support of The Hersh Foundation . Running from May 12 through July 18, 2026, the upcoming class will bring together a blend of military and civilian athletes for ATF’s signature nine-week adaptive training experience.ReDefine is designed to empower individuals living with physical challenges through a comprehensive approach that combines customized physical training, mental resilience, and a strong sense of community. The program helps participants rebuild strength, regain confidence, and rediscover purpose following injury or life-altering circumstances.The Hersh Foundation, a North Texas-based family foundation, has stepped forward to sponsor Class 36, reinforcing its commitment to supporting initiatives that improve physical and mental well-being.“The Hersh Foundation, Ken and I, are proud to support the incredible work of ATF and especially the fortitude that it inspires in those who participate in the program. We feel fortunate to be able to cheer on the work of ATF and its beneficiaries on their journeys to better physical and mental health,” said Regen Horchow and Ken Hersh of The Hersh Foundation.“Through the support of The Hersh Foundation, we’re able to meet people at a pivotal moment in their lives and help them move forward - physically, mentally, and emotionally. ReDefine is about more than recovery; it’s about rediscovering purpose, and we’re grateful to have partners like The Hersh Foundation who believe in that process,” said Colin Anderson, Executive Director, Adaptive Training Foundation.Founded in 2014, ATF has worked with hundreds of ill, injured, and wounded service members, first responders, and civilians, offering its programs free of charge through the support of partners and sponsors. The ReDefine program continues to serve as a cornerstone of ATF’s mission, helping athletes bridge the gap between rehabilitation and full independence.To learn more about the Adaptive Training Foundation and its programs, visit https://www.adaptivetrainingfoundation.org About Adaptive Training FoundationAdaptive Training Foundation (ATF), a 501c3 adaptive therapy organization based in Carrollton, Texas, is a global leader in restoring hope through movement to those with traumatic injuries. Their 100% free programs aid those with physical impairments by maximizing their capabilities and redefining their futures through exercise and community. Their dedicated roster of trainers help the adaptive athletes maximize their potential, rather than focusing on the limitations. To learn more about Adaptive Training Foundation, visit https://www.adaptivetrainingfoundation.org About The Hersh FoundationFounded in 1997, The Hersh Foundation is a private family foundation located in North Texas. The Hersh Foundation is committed to enriching and improving the quality of life for all people by supporting organizations with demonstrable results in efforts that support our mission and focus areas of education, health, democracy and leadership. To learn more, visit https://www.hershfoundation.org/

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