Saint Elizabeth University Honors Women Leaders and Launches New Women's Leadership Institute at Annual Gala

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint Elizabeth University (SEU) welcomed more than 250 alumni, students, and supporters to its 2026 Gala on May 1 at The Meadow Wood in Randolph, New Jersey, marking a defining moment in the institution’s history with the official launch of the Sister Francis Raftery Institute for Women’s Leadership.The evening celebrated the enduring legacy of SEU's 6th President, Sister Francis Raftery, and introduced a bold new initiative designed to prepare and position women to lead with purpose, integrity, and impact. Through scholarships, experiential learning, leadership programming, and academic innovation, the Institute will expand opportunities for women across disciplines and careers.“We celebrated more than an event—we launched a vision,” said Gary B. Crosby, President of Saint Elizabeth University . “The Sister Francis Raftery Institute for Women’s Leadership will shape the next generation of leaders and extend the mission of Saint Elizabeth University in powerful and lasting ways.”The Gala began with a cocktail reception followed by a formal program and dinner, featuring remarks from University leadership, community partners, and special guests. Attendees also heard reflections on the life and legacy of Sister Francis Raftery, whose commitment to service, education, and leadership continues to inspire the University community.A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Spirit of Saint Elizabeth Awards, honoring organizations that exemplify ethical leadership and community impact. Award recipients included Atlantic Health System, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Paterson, and the Morris County Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce.The University also inducted its 2026 Hall of Fame Class, recognizing alumni whose lives and careers reflect the values of leadership, service, and excellence. Honorees included Wynn Johanson ’67, Beth Renyi ’69, Valerie Rowe ’69, Linda Marie Flores-Tober ’81, Frances Weis-Garcia ’87, and the late Jacklyn Bezos ’91.The Gala also demonstrated strong philanthropic momentum for the new Institute, with significant financial support raised to support its launch and future impact.“The generosity and enthusiasm we saw last night were extraordinary,” said Michael Smullen, Vice President for Advancement. “This community believes deeply in the power of women’s leadership, and together, we are building something that will have lasting impact for generations to come.”The Sister Francis Raftery Institute for Women’s Leadership will officially launch New Jersey’s first bachelor’s degree in Women’s Leadership, further positioning Saint Elizabeth University as a leader in preparing women to shape the future.This latest milestone builds on Saint Elizabeth University’s longstanding commitment to the advancement women. Recently named to Newsweek’s inaugural “America’s Best Colleges for Women” list, the University was recognized for its strength in opportunity, support, and outcomes. The distinction affirms more than a century of empowering women to shape industries, communities, and the future.To learn more about Saint Elizabeth University, visit www.steu.edu About Saint Elizabeth UniversityFounded by the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, Saint Elizabeth University is a Catholic institution of higher education committed to academic excellence, leadership development, and service to others. The University prepares students to lead with integrity and purpose in a diverse and changing world.

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