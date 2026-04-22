Adaptive Training Foundation Launches Hyper 16, Sponsored by Airpower Foundation, to Support Military Community

Adaptive Training Foundation launches Hyper 16, sponsored by Airpower Foundation, empowering military members and families through training and community.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) today announced the launch of Hyper 16, a week-long training program running April 20 through April 25, made possible through the support of the Airpower Foundation . The program will serve a cohort of seven athletes, with a focus on military members and families of those who have served.Hyper 16 is part of ATF’s ongoing mission to empower individuals living with physical challenges through adaptive training, community, and purpose-driven programming. This session prioritizes those connected to military service, while also extending participation to civilians who have an immediate family member who has served.Airpower Foundation, a long-time supporter of ATF, has stepped forward to sponsor this week’s camp, reinforcing its commitment to those who have served and their families.“My recent visit to the Adaptive Training Foundation left a lasting impression on me. It was immediately clear that the Airpower Foundation needed to be part of the extraordinary work taking place there.” shared Melissa Dabi Kithas, Executive Director, Airpower Foundation.“What they provide goes far beyond training—they offer hope, a renewed sense of purpose, and a strong community built on grit and determination. This is more than a program; it’s a way of life and a powerful source of empowerment for those who have sacrificed so much. It is truly inspiring.”Colin Anderson, ATF Chief of Staff added:“We’re incredibly grateful to the Airpower Foundation for stepping in and standing behind the ATF mission. Because of their support, we’re able to show our veterans and their families what’s still possible - not just in the gym, but in how they see themselves. This kind of partnership doesn’t just fund a program; it helps these men and women reclaim what they’ve fought so hard to protect.”Through Hyper 16, ATF continues to demonstrate the impact of targeted, high-touch programming designed to rebuild strength, confidence, and identity. The program not only supports physical rehabilitation but also fosters a sense of belonging and renewed purpose for participants navigating life after injury or service-related challenges.For more information on the Adaptive Training Foundation and its programs, visit https://www.adaptivetrainingfoundation.org/. About Adaptive Training FoundationFounded in 2014 by former NFL linebacker David Vobora, the Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) empowers people with physical disabilities to transform their lives through movement and community. ATF provides customized adaptive training programs – REDEFINE, REDEPLOY, and HYPER – that help athletes bridge the gap between basic rehabilitation and full independence. Located in Carrollton, Texas, ATF offers all programs at no cost to participants. Learn more at adaptivetrainingfoundation.org.Airpower FoundationThe Airpower Foundation is a registered 501c3 non-profit organization whose mission is to support and honor our past, present, and future military. For more information on events, programs, and how to get involved, please visit www.airpowerfoundation.org

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