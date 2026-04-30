ICYMI: Updates on Gulf Winter Weather System and State Preparedness 

1/21/2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie at the State Emergency Operations Center to provide updates on state preparedness efforts ahead of the incoming Winter Storm.

Governor DeSantis issued an Emergency Order on Monday, January 20 updating EO 25-13 declaring a state of emergency, which allows for state officials to make critical resources available to communities ahead of any potential storm impacts.

A significant and impactful winter storm along the North Florida I-10 corridor will bring the threat of all modes of winter weather including snow, sleet and freezing rain. Overall snowfall totals of 2-4" can be expected along the Florida Panhandle to the western Florida Big Bend, with a localized greater swath in excess of 4-6" possible. Wintry precipitation will result in hazardous driving conditions on roadways, bridges/overpasses and elevated surfaces.

Regardless of wintry precipitation, dangerously cold wind chills can be expected Wednesday night into Thursday, with temperatures feeling like the single digits to lower teens. Any wet spots that did not thaw could refreeze Thursday morning.

Watches and warnings in effect include:

Winter Storm Warning: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Nassau, Okaloosa, western Putnam, Santa Rosa, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

Winter Storm Advisory: Levy, Marion, eastern Putnam and St. Johns counties.

Extreme Cold Warning: Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, inland Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

Freeze Warning: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee and Union counties.

Floridians are encouraged to know their risks from extreme cold hazards and prepare for potential impacts from the Winter Storm. To learn more, residents can visit FloridaDisaster.org/Cold.

Counties have begun their preparation efforts, including the opening of cold weather shelters. For updates on county resources available, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Counties for a list of all 67 county emergency management contacts.

State Preparedness Efforts

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) activated the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 2 on Tuesday, January 21, and is leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team.

FDEM is hosting daily calls with all 67 counties to identify needs and to ensure the state is prepared to respond quickly and efficiently.

The Florida State Guard (FSG) stands prepared to assist with the potential impacts from the upcoming severe winter weather. The following resources and personnel are postured to respond:

2 UH-60 Blackhawk crews positioned for aerial assessment and supply delivery;



5 heavy-equipment crews staged to clear roads; and



3 drone teams on standby to conduct route reconnaissance and aerial assessments.

All Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers in areas potentially impacted by severe winter weather are on standby to assist local and state EOC officials with any civilian or wildlife support.

The FWC is sharing reminders with the public about what to do – and what not to do – when seeing certain wildlife that could be impacted by the colder weather. Reminders include:

As temperatures drop, Florida manatees make their way to springs, power plant discharge areas, and other warm-water sites. When viewing manatees as they congregate at warm-water sites, it is important to give them space. If you see an injured, distressed, sick or dead manatee, report it to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).



When water temperatures drop to 50 degrees Fahrenheit or below, sea turtles can become cold-stunned, making them weak and unable to swim. Cold-stunned sea turtles might float listlessly in the water, on or near shore. If you see an injured, distressed, or dead sea turtle, please report it to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) so trained responders can assist.

The Florida Department of Education (DOE) is monitoring the January Winter Storm and is in close contact with school districts that may be impacted. For up-to-date information on school, state college and university closures, visit: FLDOE.org/storminfo.



Health and Human Services

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) has been in communication with APD-operated facility teams, regions, and providers within the counties expected to be impacted by the winter storm.

APD has provided state and regional leadership with critical resources such as Florida 511, SERT Power Outage information and Protective Action Guidance to share with staff, clients and providers.

APD is prepared to utilize the Everbridge Notification System to track power outages and clients affected in all living settings such as, Group Homes, Supported Living, Planned Residential Communities, and in the Family Home.

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) and the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under EO 25-13 . This information was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains, and health care providers.

Children’s Medical Services (CMS) Managed Care Plan is conducting outreach to providers and high-risk clients.

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS). Health care providers have been requested to provide information on census, available beds, evacuation status, accepting evacuees and generator needs from counties declared under EO-25-13.

AHCA has been conducting calls with the Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the Panhandle area.

100% of operating long-term care facilities have a generator on-site. The Generator Status Map for long-term care facilities is available here.

The Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) is contacting all Area Agencies on Aging partners to receive updates on their ongoing preparation efforts and gather the status of any unmet needs.

Infrastructure, Roads and State Closures

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) began preparedness and meteorological calls last week.

Over 250 FDOT team members are actively involved on winter storm activities, including deployed crews from our Central Florida regions.

FDOT is monitoring over 5,000 centerline miles of state roadways being monitored in North Florida.

FDOT is focused on major bridge thoroughfares in the northern part of the state. I-10 & I-75 in North Florida have been identified as priority routes and have been reviewed for any possible concerns (leaning trees, low electric lines, etc.) and will remain as priority corridors for pre-treatment and de-icing activities.

Earlier this week, FDOT maintenance crews began pre-treatment of state-owned bridges, treating over 600 state-owned bridges in the Panhandle.

FDOT will continue to pre-treat I-10 and parallel roads & bridges in the Panhandle, with focus on larger intercoastal bridges such as Pensacola Bay Bridge and Hathaway Bridge.

Deployed assets and equipment include:

De-icing solutions



11 snowplows



120 trucks/spray rigs to distribute de-icing solution on roadways



26 spreaders to distribute de-icing solution on roadways



21 attenuators for safety



45 generators available for signal restoration or other needs



Other heavy equipment, including skid steers, tractors, front end loaders, and chainsaws

Moveable bridge preparations underway, including warming gear boxes and additional bridge movements, if needed, through the times of extreme cold. This keeps the bridge components from freezing up.

Rest Areas and Welcome Center facilities have implemented winter weather plans and appropriate protocols such as running water to help ensure facilities remain functional.

Weigh in Motion Stations have increased staffing levels to ensure operations for as long as possible.

Road Rangers have expanded service, and will re-position throughout North Florida

Increased staffing levels have been activated at our Regional Traffic Management Centers to liaison with FHP and monitor road conditions across state roadways.

FDOT is working with neighboring states (Alabama and Georgia DOTs) to coordinate logistics and preparations across the transportation network.

FDOT is working hand-in-hand with FHP to monitor bridge conditions and quickly implement plans as needed from winter weather conditions.

While conditions will develop and have the ability to change rapidly over the next 72 hours, please continue to monitor updates and follow guidance from local and state agencies.

Travelers should use FL511.com for real-time updates on roads and bridges.

Airports

Flight cancellations are occurring, please check directly with airlines.



Closed: Destin-Ft Walton Beach Airport

Transit

Service interruptions are occurring, please check directly with your local transit provider.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has activated 150 State Troopers within the Panhandle.

State Troopers are proactively patrolling affected roadways and will remain in a upstaffed posture until directed otherwise.

3 FHP aviation assets have been activated and staged.

FHP is prepared to immediately clear affected roadways and has pre-staged 10 skid steer road clearing tractors.

FHP chainsaw teams are prepared to rapidly deploy as needed.

FHP Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drones) and pilots are activated and staged.

Senior FHP command is staffing the State Emergency Operations Center and coordinating with FDOT, local Sheriff’s. ESF – 16, and the Florida State Guard.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is coordinating with Florida’s Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (FlaWARN), the Florida Rural Water Association and other response agencies to ensure preparations are underway to support drinking and wastewater facilities ahead of the forecasted winter weather.

DEP has published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of closures: FloridaStateParks.org/Get-Involved/Winter-Storm-Updates.



Resources for Employees, Businesses and Consumers

FloridaCommerce is communicating and coordinating with private sector partners, encouraging them to review their emergency plans for their businesses and prepare their employees in advance of the storm.

Updates on closures and business resources are consistently being updated at https://floridajobs.org/floridadisaster.biz.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is working with Florida’s agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources.

The Florida Forest Service has staged equipment - like dump trucks, bulldozers, and front-end loaders - to assist with road clearing if necessary.

The Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) offers online resources to Floridians who may need help finding information about their financial services provider(s), including state-chartered banks and credit unions, mortgage servicers, and other financial businesses and professionals.

In addition, the OFR issued a proclamation to financial institutions and securities professionals.

Follow FDEM on X, Instagram, and Facebook for updates and visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates for information relating to the Winter Storm.



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