Florida Division of Emergency Management Partners with StormZone to Educate Students on Disaster Safety

4/29/2026

FSUS Students participate in StormZone exercise at the State Emergency Operations Center on April 23, 2026.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—On April 23, 2026, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) hosted StormZone with The Florida State University Schools (FSUS) at the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), providing students with a hands-on opportunity to learn about all aspects of emergency management, from disaster preparedness to response and recovery.

StormZone is a school-based, multi-disciplinary STEM education program that teaches students in grades 6–12 about the science of natural hazards, including hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, winter weather, extreme heat and wildfires. The program also highlights how emergency management agencies coordinate with federal, state, local, tribal, private and non-profit partners to prepare for, respond to, recover from and mitigate against disasters.

As part of this non-profit program, an initiative of Weather Expositions of America, Inc., in partnership with Florida International University’s Extreme Events Center at the International Hurricane Research Center and AshBritt, students gain real-world experience through interactive learning. The program includes a standards-based, free curriculum covering weather science, preparedness, safety and mitigation, along with a Teacher’s Guide and a Family Preparedness Toolkit to help extend lessons into the home. Participating students can also become “Weather Rangers,” promoting volunteerism and preparedness within their communities.

“FDEM is proud to partner with StormZone and educate students on the emergency management profession,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “It’s important that we invest in the next generation and give students the opportunity to explore careers that make a difference. Whether their interests are in meteorology, communications or human services, there is a place for them in emergency management.”

“I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, StormZone, and their sponsor AshBritt, for the opportunity to tour the new SEOC and participate in the recent scenario-based exercise,” said Florida State University Schools Emergency Response and Preparedness Instructor TJ Dawkins. “This experience provided an invaluable perspective, allowing our students to see how classroom concepts are applied on a large-scale, real-world level. Participating in the emergency response scenario-based exercise helped reinforce the importance of planning, communication, and collaboration in crisis situations and brought concepts they have learned in class into perspective.”

"Teaching about hurricane preparedness and the critical role of emergency management is very important, and students from Florida State University Schools (FSUS) did an amazing job assuming the response roles in the State Emergency Operations Center,” said Associate Director for Education and Outreach at Florida International University Erik Salna. “What they have been learning in their classroom through a new curriculum came to life in the SEOC. The most gratifying part is inspiring the next generation of emergency management professionals. We are very grateful to the Florida Division of Emergency Management for the opportunity, and to AshBritt for their partnership and support of this education program."

“AshBritt is a proud sponsor of StormZone and its efforts to nurture the next generation of emergency management leaders,” said AshBritt Government Relations Director Holly Merrill Raschein. “Our event at Florida’s Emergency Operations Center not only underscored the importance of critical components of preparedness, response, and recovery, we were able to instill the need for partnerships in keeping Florida’s incredible communities safe and resilient.”

During the StormZone exercise, students participated in a simulated disaster scenario, assuming roles as Emergency Support Function (ESF) representatives. The exercise provided a comprehensive look at emergency management operations, allowing students to engage in preparedness, response and recovery decision-making.

As part of the simulation, students conducted a mock press conference to communicate updates about the incoming threat, reinforcing the critical role of public information during emergencies. They also collaborated on response strategies, participated in mock media interviews and practiced delivering clear, actionable information to the public.

To round out the experience, students toured emergency response vehicles from EMS, fire and law enforcement partners, gaining further insight into the coordinated efforts that support disaster response across the state.

For preparedness information and to stay informed and receive updates, follow @FLSERT on X and Instagram, and @FDEM on Facebook.

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