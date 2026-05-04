Florida Division of Emergency Management Calls on Floridians to Prepare Ahead of Hurricane Season with 2026 Florida Hurricane Preparedness Week

5/4/2026

~ The 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Begins June 1 and runs until November 30~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is calling on all Floridians to prepare ahead of hurricane season as the state recognizes the first week of May as Florida Hurricane Preparedness Week, in alignment with National Weather Service Hurricane Preparedness Week. From May 3–9, FDEM will highlight practical steps residents can take now to protect their families, pets, and property, urging Floridians to be proactive and make a plan before a storm threatens.

Early action drives tangible results, and Florida residents should begin their preparations now,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “Though last season produced minimal activity in Florida, we remain extremely vulnerable to hurricanes and their associated hazards. By taking small steps now to prepare, residents can make a significant difference in protecting lives and property.”

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and continues through November 30, with peak activity occurring from mid-August through mid-October. The focus each year is to increase awareness and preparedness among Florida residents for the Atlantic Hurricane Season and the hazards it brings. On average, there are about 14 named storms each year, with approximately 3 reaching major hurricane status, defined as Category 3 or higher. This past season, three storms reached Category 5 strength, but no hurricanes made U.S. landfall – the first time since 2015.

Follow the Road to Hurricane Preparedness:

Know Your Zone, Know Your Home

Know Your Risk: Understanding your personal risk is the first step to preparedness. Hurricanes can bring hazards such as damaging winds, flooding, tornadoes and storm surge. It is important for residents to understand the ability of their home to withstand strong winds and heavy rain, as well as whether their home lies in an evacuation zone. This information is necessary to prepare an evacuation plan and accurately interpret evacuation orders from local officials during a storm.

If an evacuation order is not issued for your area and your home is able to withstand forecasted hazards, consider sheltering in place. Now is a good time to assess your home, what conditions it can endure and mitigate against possible impacts. For more information and to determine evacuation zones, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Know

Make a Plan

Make a Plan: FDEM urges all Floridians to take a few simple steps to plan for their household needs during an emergency. This plan should account for every member of the family, including children, seniors and pets. Plans should highlight evacuation routes, shelter options and clear communication strategies so everyone knows what to do and how to stay connected. For more information, visit FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare.

Stay Informed: Residents are encouraged to have multiple ways to receive weather updates and emergency alerts. This includes signing up for emergency notifications and having access to a battery-operated or hand-crank weather radio in case of power outages or cell service disruptions. Sign up for emergency alerts at FloridaDisaster.org/AlertFlorida.

Build a Disaster Supply Kit

Households are encouraged to assemble a kit with supplies including medicine, batteries, personal documents and enough non-perishable food and water to last each family member at least 7 days. Take note of anyone in your life who may require special items like medication, adaptive feeding devices and electricity-dependent equipment. Residents with access and functional needs should sign up for the Special Needs Registry at FloridaDisaster.org/SNR. A full checklist can be found at FloridaDisaster.org/Kit.

Halfway Full is Halfway There

A good rule of thumb is to keep vehicle fuel tanks at least halfway full throughout hurricane season to avoid gas shortages and long lines prior to a storm. Electric vehicle owners are encouraged to keep their battery percentage between 50% and 80%, depending on manufacturer recommendations. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/HalfwayFull for more information.

Evacuate Tens of Miles

Tens of Miles, Not Hundreds: Most Florida residents only need to travel a short distance, often just tens of miles, to reach a safer, more inland location or nearby shelter. Keeping this in mind, along with knowing where to go if evacuation orders are issued, can make the process smoother and help keep everyone safe.

Stay Inside, Stay Safe, Stay Put

When a storm is active, individuals should remain indoors and avoid going outside until local officials confirm it is safe to do so. Hazardous conditions can persist even when it appears calm. For resources and information specific to their community, residents should stay connected with their local emergency management office, which can be found at FloridaDisaster.org/Counties.

Exercise Caution After Storms

Danger is still present even after a hurricane has passed. Use extra caution during cleanup efforts and avoid hazards like flooded areas, downed power lines, debris and displaced wildlife and follow guidance from local officials as conditions continue to improve. Never drive or walk through floodwaters, as they may be deeper or more dangerous than they appear—Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Also, if power is out and generators are in use, be aware of the risk of carbon monoxide, always operating outdoors and away from windows and doors.

FDEM encourages residents to begin preparing immediately using the resources available at FloridaDisaster.org. For additional preparedness resources and to download the Florida Hurricane Guide, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide.

Don’t wait – begin your preparations now to stay safe later. Continue to stay informed by following FDEM on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) to receive more safety tips during Florida Hurricane Preparedness Week.

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