Florida Division of Emergency Management Reminds Floridians to Practice Cold Weather Safety Ahead of Incoming Cold Front

1/17/2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) reminds residents and visitors of cold weather safety, as a strong cold front is expected to bring the lowest temperatures of this winter season across North Florida late this weekend into next week.

“I want to remind Floridians to take the dangers associated with freezing temperatures seriously,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “As we prepare for the coldest conditions across the state this year, it’s essential that residents take action to safeguard themselves, their families and their property. Whether it's ensuring your home is properly heated, avoiding travel on icy roads or having emergency supplies on hand, preparedness is key to staying safe.”

Cold temperatures in the 20s and 30s are expected across North Florida from Sunday through mid-to-late next week, with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Strong to severe thunderstorms may impact North and Central Florida on Saturday ahead of the cold front, while some areas in the Florida Panhandle could experience wind chill temperatures near single digits. Residents should take precautions throughout the week and ensure they have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

Floridians are encouraged to remember the “Five P’s” of cold weather safety: Protect People, Protect Plants, Protect Pets, Protect Exposed Pipes and Practice Fire Safety. To stay cozy and safe during cold weather, keep these tips in mind:

· Stay indoors and use safe heating sources.

· When outdoors, stay dry and wear multiple layers of loose-fitting, warm clothing.

· Plug space heaters directly into wall outlets. Using extension cords may cause circuit overload and result in a fire.

· Keep space heaters away from drapery, furniture and other flammable materials. Do not leave them unattended.

· Do not use a stove or oven as a heat source They are ineffective and dangerous.

· Never use grills as an indoor heating source. Charcoal and propane emit deadly carbon monoxide gas and are not suitable for indoor use.

· Never leave lit candles unattended. Candles are unsafe and ineffective as a heat source.

· When using a fireplace, ensure it is properly vented, and the chimney is cleaned periodically to avoid flash fires.

· Do not burn anything in the fireplace other than firewood and do not leave a fire burning when going to sleep.

· Install smoke detectors and regularly check that they work. If you have gas appliances, install a carbon monoxide detector.

To learn more about severe weather in Florida and to Make a Plan, visit FloridaDisaster.org, and follow FDEM on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) @FLSERT, and on Facebook @FDEM.

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