ICYMI: Updates on Gulf Winter Weather System and State Preparedness

1/22/2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Very slick and icy conditions can be expected today throughout North Florida as precipitation has fallen, accumulated and frozen over. Any wet spots that do not thaw today could refreeze Thursday morning. Residents should exercise extreme caution if they must drive.

Not only were single-day and event snowfall records broken for many Florida Panhandle locations, but the state snowfall record was also broken with this system as 8-9” of snowfall was recorded in Milton, Florida. This more than doubles the 4“ state record set in 1954.

Governor DeSantis issued an Emergency Order on Monday, January 20, EO 25-13 ,declaring a state of emergency, which allows for state officials to make critical resources available to communities ahead of any potential storm impacts.

As of 3 p.m., approximately 18,000 accounts are without power, with crews actively working to restore power as conditions improve. We have already restored over 20,000 accounts statewide.

Extreme Cold Warnings remain in effect for the Florida Panhandle tonight into Thursday morning for dangerous low temperatures and wind chills in the teens. Freeze Warnings and Cold Weather Advisories will be issued as conditions warrant.

Watches and warnings in effect include:

Extreme Cold Warning - Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

Cold Weather Advisory - Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Nassau, Suwannee, Taylor and Union counties.

Freeze Warning - Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Nassau, Suwannee and Union counties.

Floridians are encouraged to know their risks from extreme cold hazards and stay safe due to varying impacts from the Winter Storm. To learn more, residents can visit FloridaDisaster.org/Cold.

Several impacted counties have opened cold weather shelters. For updates on county resources available, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Counties for a list of all 67 county emergency management contacts.

Infrastructure, Roads and State Closures

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) began preparedness and meteorological calls last week.

Over 250 FDOT team members are actively involved on winter storm activities, including deployed crews from our Central Florida regions.

FDOT is monitoring over 5,000 centerline miles of state roadways being monitored in North Florida.

FDOT is focused on major bridge thoroughfares in the northern part of the state. I-10 & I-75 in North Florida have been identified as priority routes and have been reviewed for any possible concerns (leaning trees, low electric lines, etc.) and will remain as priority corridors for pre-treatment and de-icing activities.

Crews continue plowing, sweeping, and de-icing on these priority corridors. These activities have continued overnight.



519 centerline miles of state roads have been plowed overnight.



Earlier this week, FDOT maintenance crews began pre-treatment of state-owned bridges, treating over 600 state-owned bridges in the Panhandle.

As winter weather conditions moved in, FDOT continued to pre-treat I-10 and parallel roads & bridges in the Panhandle, with focus on larger intercoastal bridges such as Pensacola Bay Bridge and Hathaway Bridge.

Over 619 bridges on state-owned roads have been pre-treated.



Deployed assets and equipment include:



De-icing solutions



11 snowplows



120 trucks/spray rigs to distribute de-icing solution on roadways



26 spreaders to distribute de-icing solution on roadways



21 attenuators for safety



45 generators available for signal restoration or other needs



Other heavy equipment, including skid steers, tractors, front end loaders, and chainsaws

Moveable bridge preparations underway, including warming gear boxes and additional bridge movements, if needed, through the times of extreme cold. This keeps the bridge components from freezing up.

Rest Areas and Welcome Center facilities have implemented winter weather plans and appropriate protocols such as running water to help ensure facilities remain functional.

Weigh in Motion Stations have increased staffing levels to ensure operations for as long as possible.

Road Rangers have expanded service, and will re-position throughout North Florida

Increased staffing levels have been activated at our Regional Traffic Management Centers to liaison with FHP and monitor road conditions across state roadways.

FDOT is working with neighboring states (Alabama and Georgia DOTs) to coordinate logistics and preparations across the transportation network.

FDOT is working hand-in-hand with FHP to monitor bridge conditions and quickly implement plans as needed from winter weather conditions.

While conditions will develop and have the ability to change rapidly over the next 72 hours, please continue to monitor updates and follow guidance from local and state agencies.

Travelers should use FL511.com for real-time updates on roads and bridges.

SunPass Walk-in Centers at Mid-Bay Bridge and Garcon Bridge are closed.

Mid-Bay Bridge and Garcon Toll Plazas are currently electronic tolling only.

Airports

Flight cancellations are occurring, please check directly with airlines.



Pensacola International Airport is Emergency Operations Only and plans to reopen at 12:00 p.m. CST



Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (Panama City) is Emergency Operations Only and plans to reopen at 12:00 p.m. CST



Tallahassee International Airport is Emergency Operations Only and plans to reopen at 1:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, January 23.



Destin-Ft Walton Beach Airport and plans to reopen at 12:00 p.m. CST



Jacksonville International Airport is currently closed.

Transit

Service interruptions are occurring, please check directly with your local transit provider.

State-owned Road & Bridge Closures (As of 9:30 a.m., Jan 22)

For real-time updates, please visit FL511.com. Please check with your local counties/cities for local road/bridge closures.

Bridges

Pensacola Bay Bridge in Escambia/Santa Rosa County

Interstates

I-10 closed from Mile Marker 5 (Nine Mile Road) in Escambia County to Mile Marker 70 (S.R. 285) in Okaloosa County. All lanes closed



I-10 West from Highway 81 to Nine Mile Road. All lanes closed



I-10 West ramp from Exit 5 (U.S. 90/Nine Mile Road). Ramp closed.



I-10 East ramp from Exit 5 (U.S. 90/Nine Mile Road). Ramp closed.



I-10 West ramp from Exit 7 (S.R. 297/ Pine Forest Road). Ramp closed.



I-10 East ramp from Exit 13 (S.R. 29/ Davis Highway) Ramp closed.



I-10 West ramp from Exit 17 (U.S. 90/Scenic Highway) Ramp closed



I-10 West ramp from Exit 56 (S.R. 85/Crestview). Ramp closed.



I-10 East ramp from Exit 56 (S.R. 85/Crestview). Ramp closed.



I-10 West, ramp from Exit 45 (C.R.189/Holt). Ramp closed.

Escambia County

S.R. 292 from Bayou Chico Bridge to Weis Ln. All lanes closed



S.R. 291/ Davis Highway North, ramp to I-10 West/I-110 Connector. Ramp Closed.



S.R. 291/ Davis Highway South, ramp to I-10 West/I-110 Connector. Ramp Closed.

Franklin County

U.S.98 from Apalachicola River to Adams St. All lanes closed.

Gulf County

U.S.98 from Tapper Bridge to Avenue C. All lanes closed.

Leon County

Capital Cir Southbound near Halstead Blvd. All lanes closed.

Okaloosa County

Highway 2 from Yellow River Bridge to CR-602. All lanes closed.



SR-85 from Shoal River Bridge to Range Road 213. All lanes closed.



SR-85 North, before I-10. All lanes blocked.



Highway 90 from Shoal River to MacKenzie Rd. All lanes closed.

Walton County

I-10 West, at Exit 70 (SR-285/Mossy Head). All lanes closed.

State Preparedness Efforts

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) activated the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 2 on Tuesday, January 21, and is leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team.

FDEM is hosting daily calls with all 67 counties to identify needs and to ensure the state is prepared to respond quickly and efficiently.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is monitoring roadway conditions while staffing road closures throughout impacted areas.

Florida Highway Patrol is partnering with FDOT and the State Guard to assist in snow removal of critical infrastructure and roadways by use of skid steers and tractors.

Florida Highway Patrol is coordinating travel routes with utilities and FDOT to support power restoration in impacted communities.

FHP is providing drone data to FDOT and other partners to allow for actionable support of clearing roadways and removing hazards to the public.

FHP is actively coordinating with utility companies and the Florida Department of Transportation in support of power restoration efforts.

FHP is providing 24-hour staffing at the State Emergency Operations Center.

FHP has deployed a Command Bus with personnel to Interstate – 10 in Jackson County in support of ongoing storm relief efforts.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of closures: Thehas published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of closures: FloridaStateParks.org/Get-Involved/Winter-Storm-Updates.

Florida Department of Education (DOE) is monitoring the January Winter Storm and is in close contact with school districts that may be impacted. For up-to-date information on school, state college and university closures, visit: Theis monitoring the January Winter Storm and is in close contact with school districts that may be impacted. For up-to-date information on school, state college and university closures, visit: FLDOE.org/storminfo.

Resources for Employees, Businesses and Consumers

FloridaCommerce continues to update closures and business resources at www.FloridaDisaster.biz . Click the “Current Disaster Updates” link.

FloridaCommerce announced that disaster flexibilities have been made available to existing funding for eight Community Action Agencies (CAAs) affected by the Gulf Winter Weather System. This will provide CAAs increased flexibility in using existing funds from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to meet a broader array of time-sensitive household needs. The impacted CAAs include Bay County Council on Aging, Capital Area Community Action Agency, Central Florida Community Action Agency, Community Action Program Committee, Jackson County Senior Citizens Inc, Northeast Florida Community Action Agency, Suwannee River Economic Council, and Tri County Community Council, Inc. For more information about the LIHEAP Program, please click here.

CareerSource Florida Career Centers open/close status can be found on www.FloridaDisaster.biz . Click the “Current Disaster Updates” link. CareerSource North Florida continues to offer virtual services.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is working with Florida’s agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources.

The Florida Forest Service has staged equipment - like dump trucks, bulldozers, and front-end loaders - to assist with road clearing.

The Department of Management Services (DMS) reports that the following counties are closed tomorrow, Thursday, January 23.

Bay, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Wakulla, Walton and Washington.

Follow FDEM on X, Instagram, and Facebook for updates and visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates for information relating to the Winter Storm.

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