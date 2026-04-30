Rieber Developments and Berca Development Secure Site Plan Approval for Prime Square Doral

Rendering of Prime Square Doral, a 58,000-square-foot office and retail condominium development in Doral

58,000-square-foot office and retail condo project in Doral reaches 50% sold with over $20 million in pre-construction sales

The response for this project has been extraordinary and reflects strong demand for ownership-driven commercial product in Doral” — Bernardo Rieber

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami-based Rieber Developments and Berca Development have secured full site plan approval for Prime Square Doral , a 58,000 square foot mixed-use condominium office and retail community in the ever-evolving Doral commercial corridor.The three-building development, located at 7200 NW 102nd Avenue on a 3.25-acre parcel of land, will feature 40,000 square feet of retail/restaurant space and 18,000 square feet of office space. The tallest of the three buildings will be three stories.The project includes 224 parking spaces, affording it one of the highest parking ratios among comparable commercial developments in Doral — a critical advantage in a submarket where parking availability directly impacts tenant performance and asset value.With $20 million in pre-construction sales, the development is already 50% sold, prior to construction.Retail units are priced above $990 per square foot, while office units are selling above $670 per square foot, placing the project among the strongest commercial condo offerings in the Doral submarket.“The response for this project has been extraordinary,” said Bernardo Rieber, Principal of Rieber Developments. “The construction loan is imminent, which showcases the lender’s interest in this development.”Purchasers have included passive income investors but also medical users, professional offices, food-and-beverage operators seeking long-term ownership in a corridor with limited new commercial condominium inventory.“Doral saw very little new supply in this category over the past construction cycle,” adds Rieber, “furthering demand for ownership-driven product.”“The rapid absorption of these units validates our design-driven approach and the lack of premium, ownership-driven commercial product in Doral,” said Carlos Miguel Cadet Vargas, Partner at Berca Development Group. “We are delivering an asset that not only meets the technical demands of our buyers but also elevates the aesthetic standard of the entire corridor.”Sales are being handled by Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate.Prime Square Doral has been designed by PPK Architect, and the development team includes Bliss & Nyitray (structural engineering), Fortin, Leavy, Skiles ( civil engineering), Luseo Engineering (MEP), Vandrak Construction (general contractors), Assouline & Berlowe (legal) and Bilzin Sumberg (land use), reinforcing the project’s technical depth and regulatory positioning.###About Rieber Developments and Berca Development GroupRieber Developments and Berca Development Group operate at the forefront of Miami-Dade’s commercial development landscape, driving projects that reshape submarkets and set new benchmarks for absorption, pricing, and execution. Their partnership blends Rieber’s long-standing development success with Berca’s strategic, design-driven approach — creating high-demand assets that consistently capture market share ahead of construction.

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