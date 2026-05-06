RangeWater Residential Launches as Independent National Property Management Platform

The Atlanta-based company emerges as an independent platform focused on technology, operations, and national growth.

RangeWater has earned an exceptional reputation built on deep client trust and service excellence.” — Glenn Mathis

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Igniting the Future of Property Management: RangeWater Residential Launches as Independent, Technology-Focused National PlatformRangeWater Residential Emerges as Independent Multifamily Property Management Platform, Drawing on Two Decades of Category LeadershipAppoints Glenn Mathis as Chief Executive OfficerRangeWater Residential ("RangeWater" or the "Company") today announced its emergence as a rapidly scaling, independent, national property management platform, following a strategic carveout from RangeWater Real Estate ("RWRE"). RangeWater offers clients a comprehensive suite of property management services, including leasing and operations, property accounting, dedicated marketing, insurance and risk management, and technology capabilities.Concurrently, the Company announced the appointment of Glenn Mathis as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, alongside the appointment of Rick Graf as Board Member. RangeWater has also secured the financial backing of a leading investment firm with over $7.5 billion in assets under management.Founded in 2006 by Steven Shores and Marc Pollack, the Company has built a premier reputation for third-party multifamily property management, distinguished by its focus on customer service and deeply tenured institutional client relationships. Mr. Shores will continue to serve as Board Member and an investor.Glenn Mathis: Visionary Chief Executive Officer Poised for National ScalingGlenn Mathis brings deep experience leading and scaling services platforms across large organizations. He most recently served as CEO of one of the country’s largest and most sophisticated managed IT services platforms. Mr. Mathis’ track record of building high-performance cultures and scaling service-driven businesses makes him ideally suited to lead RangeWater’s continued national expansion."RangeWater has earned an exceptional reputation built on a foundation of deep client trust and a service culture that is genuinely differentiated," said Mr. Mathis. "As an independent platform, we now have the singular focus and unprecedented mandate to aggressively invest in disruptive technology and exceptional talent in ways that will meaningfully elevate the experience for clients, residents, frontline employees and the communities we serve. I am honored to lead this team and excited by the growth opportunity ahead."Steven Shores - Founder and Board Member"What we built at RangeWater has always been about people – the relationships with our clients, the dedication of our teams, and the standard of service we set for the communities we manage," said Mr. Shores. "The property management services business is evolving rapidly. This move will allow RangeWater to make new investments in the best technology and scaling opportunities allowing us to further improve our leading position in the industry. Glenn brings the leadership that will accelerate our growth while preserving everything that has made this company exceptional from the beginning." Shores remains Chairman and CEO of RangeWater Real Estate, the investment and development company and former parent company of RangeWater Residential.About RangeWater ResidentialHeadquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, RangeWater is a best-in-class, third-party multifamily property management platform serving communities across the country. Ranked among the NMHC Top 25 largest property managers in the United States, RangeWater delivers comprehensive property management services, including leasing and operations, property accounting, dedicated marketing, insurance and risk management, and technology capabilities. For more information, please visit www.liverangewater.com Company ContactFor property management companies interested in partnership opportunities, please contact partnerships@liverangewater.​​com.

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