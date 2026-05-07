LINDA ST. PETER RETURNS TO BHHS NEW ENGLAND/NEW YORK/HUDSON VALLEY PROPERTIES AS VP OF BUSINESS INITIATIVES & OPERATIONS

Respected industry leader rejoins the organization to drive operational excellence and strategic growth across the organization

WALLINGFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties is pleased to announce that Linda St. Peter has returned to the organization as Vice President of Business Initiatives and Operations.In her new role, St. Peter will focus on advancing key business initiatives, strengthening operational alignment and partnering closely with leadership to support the company’s continued growth. Based in the company’s Wallingford headquarters, she will also oversee facilities and operational functions across the organization’s Success Center, ensuring teams remain aligned with the company’s mission, vision and values.“I’m excited to rejoin Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties at a time when alignment around mission, values and service matters more than ever,” said St. Peter. “My focus has always been on strengthening relationships across every level of an organization and ensuring that clarity and solutions guide the work we do. I look forward to contributing that perspective as part of this next chapter.”St. Peter brings more than 30 years of experience across real estate, operations, and large-scale infrastructure, with a proven track record of driving efficiency and leading complex initiatives. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Brokerage at HouseCanary, a national real estate brokerage, specializing in analytics and valuation technology, where she played a key role in scaling a national platform and enhancing operational performance.Prior to that, she spent nearly a decade with BHHS New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties, leading the brokerage’s corporate real estate and facilities strategy while overseeing major branding and operational initiatives across multiple locations.Widely respected across the industry, St. Peter has also served as President of the Connecticut Association of REALTORSand the CTMLS. She is a nationally recognized speaker and holds her broker’s license in 22 states. Her experience, perspective, and leadership underscore the depth of expertise she brings to the organization.“Linda is a dynamic leader whose ability to connect people, streamline operations and drive meaningful results makes her an invaluable addition to our team,” said Brenda Maher, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties. “Her energy, collaborative spirit and solutions-oriented mindset will play a critical role as we continue to evolve and strengthen our organization.”Known for her thoughtful and pragmatic leadership style, St. Peter is widely regarded as both an “energizer” and a “connector,” bringing teams together with the ability to distill complex challenges into actionable strategies that drive results. Her approach emphasizes accountability, collaboration and a strong focus on solutions, empowering teams to identify opportunities and act on them.About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties/New York Properties/Hudson Valley PropertiesBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties/New York Properties/Hudson Valley Properties is a leading real estate brokerage firm with more than 2,200 REALTORSin Connecticut, Rhode Island, Manhattan, Westchester, NY and Hudson Valley, NY. Selectively chosen by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and HomeServices of America; global reach, financial strength and fresh brand make the brokerage the premiere real estate firm in the Northeast. Whether it’s residential, commercial, corporate relocation, equestrian or waterfront living, our company and REALTORSare local market experts committed to providing exceptional service to our clients. For more information, visit www.bhhsNEproperties.com www.bhhsNYproperties.com and www.bhhshudsonvalley.com

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