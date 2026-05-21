BI Group USA Celebrates Opening of Parkside Residences Sales Gallery

The immersive space is now open for a first look at the vision behind Parkside, the wellness-focused urban oasis in the heart of Brickell

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BI Group USA , the North American arm of Central Asia’s largest developer, is proud to announce the opening of the Parkside Sales Gallery, an immersive space designed to showcase the vision behind Parkside Residences, an eight-story residential development in Brickell centered on wellness, social connection and seamless urban living.Located at 2700 SW 3rd Ave., Suite 207, the newly unveiled sales gallery was conceived as an extension of Parkside itself, which is setting a new standard for amenity-driven living in Brickell. The project’s design narrative and emphasis on balance and tranquility are reflected by the use of natural materials, including limestone and a light, contemporary finish palette, carried through both the sales gallery and Parkside residences.“Opening the Parkside Sales Gallery is an opportunity for us to connect directly with clients, investors and broker partners as we continue expanding our presence in Miami,” said Olzhas Ayazbayev, CEO of BI Group USA. “In a highly competitive market, we believe strong execution and delivery create opportunity, and Parkside reflects our long-term confidence in a city that continues to grow and evolve.”Parkside is an eight-story, 187-unit residential development located at 1741 SW 2nd Ave. in Brickell. Designed by nationally acclaimed architect Kobi Karp, the project introduces thoughtfully designed residences, wellness-focused amenities and integrated lifestyle programming within one of Miami’s most dynamic neighborhoods.Residents will have access to a rooftop pool deck and lounge, complete with outdoor seating, BBQ kitchen and skyline views of Brickell. Additional offerings include a state-of-the-art fitness center, cycling studio, yoga and mindfulness space, and a spa circuit with a sauna and steam room. Coworking lounges with private meeting rooms and curated social areas are designed to foster community.Parkside features studio, one- and two-bedroom residences with layouts designed to maximize functionality, natural light and everyday living. Homes include open-concept floorplans, floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies and modern finishes, with select residences offering expanded corner layouts and additional living space.Pricing starts at the low $400,000s, positioning Parkside as a competitive entry point into Brickell’s residential market. Sales are being handled exclusively by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.“We’re delivering Parkside in about 24 months, an accelerated timeline for this market,” said Helen Vargas, a member of the Parkside sales team. “We also have one of the lowest price-per-square-foot opportunities in Brickell. All units are delivered furnished, and we’re covering management fees for the first two years, providing strong value and flexibility for buyers and investors.”Construction on Parkside Residences officially commenced in April 2026, with completion anticipated for Q2 2028.For more information on Parkside, please visit https://parksidebrickell.com/ ###About BI Group USABI Group USA is the North American arm of BI Group, Central Asia’s largest developer, with more than 150,000 residences developed since its founding in 1995. Inclusive of construction, development and engineering capabilities, professionalism and transparency are BI Group hallmarks. In the U.S., BI Group has two projects currently under construction in the Brickell Financial District of Miami, and two projects under construction in Houston, with additional locations for future developments to be announced.

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