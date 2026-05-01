Fines for speeding on I-25 between Mead and Berthoud begin April 2

Statewide — Following a 30-day warning period, the Colorado Speed Enforcement Program will begin issuing $75 civil penalties on April 2 to drivers who exceed the posted speed limit in the Interstate 25 North Express Lanes work zone between Mead and Berthoud.

During the warning period, which began March 1, drivers who exceed the posted speed limit will receive mailed warning notices instead of fines. The program has issued 4,154 warnings to date, and, since the start of the warning period, excessive speeds in the corridor have dropped by 90%.

The I-25 North corridor marks the second active enforcement area of the Colorado Speed Enforcement Program, which uses camera technology to reduce speeding in high-risk corridors, such as work zones. The goal is to reduce speed-related crashes and improve safety for drivers, roadway workers, law enforcement and other vulnerable road users.

“The goal isn’t to punish drivers; it’s to prevent crashes before they happen,” said CDOT’s Chief Engineer Keith Stefanik. “Speeding continues to be a contributing factor to crashes and fatalities in Colorado. Safer speeds save lives — it’s that simple.”

Graph of the total number of speeders in the I-25 North work zone between Mead and Berthoud from February 13 through March 9. The start of the warning period, March 1, 2026, marks a stark decrease in speeders. To download the image, email [email protected] .

Preliminary data shows that there were nine work zone fatalities in 2025, marking a 70% decrease since 2024 (30). Additionally, work zone crashes in Colorado caused 558 injuries in 2025, a nearly 8% decrease from 2024 (602). Despite the known risks, 70% of Coloradans admitted to speeding on main and local highways, according to a 2025 CDOT survey.

The Colorado Speed Enforcement Program was authorized by state law in 2023. The program first launched in July 2025 on Colorado Highway 119 between Boulder and Longmont (the Diagonal Highway), where excessive speeding has declined by more than 80% since civil penalties began.

In the I-25 North work zone, eight speed cameras were installed in late January between Mead and Berthoud, where crews are constructing new Express Lanes in both directions. The system measures a vehicle’s average speed between two points. The presence of speed cameras is clearly marked by signage at least 300 feet in advance.

Drivers who exceed the posted speed limit will receive a $75 civil penalty mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle. Once civil penalties are active on April 2, drivers will have 45 days to pay the $75 fine or appeal the notice.

Revenue collected from the penalties will be used primarily to fund the Colorado Speed Enforcement Program. Any excess funds will be allocated to the Vulnerable Road User Protection Fund, which provides infrastructure improvements that protect vulnerable road users.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, the use of point-to-point speed cameras has been shown to reduce roadway injuries and fatalities by 20 to 37%.

For more information about the Colorado Speed Enforcement Program, visit codot.gov/programs/speedenforcement.

About the Colorado Speed Enforcement Program

In 2024, speeding was the most common cause of fatal crashes in Colorado. The dangers of speeding are especially high in work zones, where challenging conditions and vulnerable roadside workers create hazardous circumstances. The Colorado Speed Enforcement Program aims to reduce speed-related crashes and fatalities on Colorado roads and improve safety for drivers, road workers, vulnerable road users and law enforcement. Using Automated Vehicle Identification Systems (AVIS) in high-risk, CDOT-owned corridors, cameras identify vehicles exceeding the posted speed limit and automatically issue $75 civil penalties to the registered owner of the vehicle. The program was first launched on Colorado Highway 119 and is expected to expand into school zones and other high-risk corridors in the future. More information about the Colorado Speed Enforcement Program can be found at codot.gov/programs/speedenforcement.