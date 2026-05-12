Colorado Boulevard Bus Rapid Transit project to hold second public open house on May 13

The Colorado Department of Transportation will host its second open house for the Colorado Boulevard Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project on Wednesday, May 13, to share project information, respond to questions and obtain feedback on potential options for improvements along the corridor. The project is currently in the Alternatives Analysis phase, which focuses on identifying potential BRT options that will help address the corridor’s mobility and safety challenges.

The project is also collecting survey responses to gather feedback on potential improvements along the corridor. Visit the the project website to take the survey.

Public Open-House Time and Location

Colorado Boulevard BRT Project Open House No. 2

Wednesday, May 13

5 to 7 p.m.

Clayton Early Learning Center

3801 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Denver, CO 80205

Administration Building I (#3801)

Entrance on the east side next to the accessibility ramp

*Refer to the information at end of release on parking and nearby bus stops

About the Colorado Boulevard Bus Rapid Transit Project

CDOT is in the study phase of building a BRT system to improve travel, travel options and safety on Colorado Boulevard from Hampden Avenue at Southmoor Station to East 40th Avenue. BRT would provide high-quality transit service by combining the capacity and efficiency of light rail with the flexibility, cost and simplicity of bus service.

CDOT is working in collaboration with Regional Transportation District, the City and County of Denver, Arapahoe County, the City of Glendale and the Denver Regional Council of Governments. This project is being developed to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, a law that requires federal agencies to assess the environmental impacts of actions and decisions funded by the federal government.

Colorado Boulevard is part of Denver’s high-injury network. It has a limited infrastructure for pedestrians, including one mile of missing sidewalks and four miles of non-ADA compliant sidewalks, not to mention bus stops that lack passenger amenities.

A BRT system would address those issues with an efficient and modern bus service. We expect ridership would double serving two-million riders a year. That would take more cars off the road, increase safety and provide sustainable travel options. Traffic flow would improve with better signal timing and more efficient transit operations. Pedestrians would have a safer road to cross and walk along.

This project would make the best use of the existing right-of-way to more efficiently move people and traffic. The process - based on robust public input and engagement, extensive analysis, study and review - will determine the alternative that would best serve the corridor and all who use it and the surrounding community and businesses.

CDOT has studied a range of alternatives, including:

Side-running bus lanes

Center-running bus lanes north of Alameda Avenue and side-running south of Alameda

Mixed flow/no bus lanes

CDOT's analysis shows that the center running alternative has weaknesses relative to other choices such as unacceptable traffic impacts, higher construction impacts and costs. But no decisions have been made.

Other Improvements include ADA compliant features, wider sidewalks and an improved bicycle network.

Based on public feedback, one alternative will be recommended in 2026 to move forward into design and implementation. Potential impacts from the recommended alternative will then be evaluated in detail over the next year by the project partners and the Federal Transit Administration.

Your Input is Needed

CDOT has worked extensively with the public and stakeholders, including a public open house, community events, meetings, surveys, mailers, project emails and other forms of outreach. Below are the following ways you can provide comments on the proposed alternatives in addition to attending the public open-house.

Stay Connected and Resources

*Nearby Bus Stops

Route 43 (MLK Jr. Boulevard & Colorado Boulevard): Stops on the northeast and southwest corners of the intersection

Route 40 (Colorado Boulevard & MLK Jr. Boulevard): Stops just north/south of the intersection

Administration Building I is located at the northeast corner of the intersection

Free On-Site Vehicle Parking

Use the east and west parking lots

From the east parking lot: Walk three minutes west to Administration Building I

From the west parking lot: Walk south to MLK Jr. Boulevard, turn left and walk four minutes east to Administration Building I

Free On-Site Bicycle Parking

Bicycle parking is available on the east side of Administration Building I