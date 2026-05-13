CDOT hosts community open house to share intersection improvements at US 24 and Judge Orr Road

El Paso County — The Colorado Department of Transportation invites community members and business owners to learn more about the selected roundabout design of the US Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road Intersection Improvements Project.

The project focuses on improving access, safety and mobility for motorists. With increasing traffic volumes, fueled by development in the area, creating traffic flow concerns, the project emphasizes improved traffic flow, slower traffic speeds, enhanced safety, accessibility and sustainability, while supporting the future goals of El Paso County.

The open house will provide stakeholders with information about the selected safety improvements to the US 24 and Judge Orr Road intersection. CDOT team members will be available to answer questions.

Open house details

Date : Tuesday, May 12

: Tuesday, May 12 Time : 4 to 6 p.m.

: 4 to 6 p.m. Location: Patriot High School, 11990 Swingline Rd, Peyton, CO 80831

Map of the US Highway 24 and Judge Orr Intersection in Falcon. Other roadways indicated include Meridian Ranch Boulevard, Stapleton Road and Curtis Road.

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!