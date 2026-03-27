BAE Systems Honors GreenSource Fabrication with a Partner 2 Win Supplier of the Year Award

GreenSource Fabrication has been awarded the 2026 BAE Systems FASTLabs™ Technology Innovation Partner of the Year Award. (From Left) Ashish Jain, CEO of GreenSource Fabrication, Steve Pittari, General Manager of GreenSource Fabrication, and Megan Teta, Strategic Account Manager of GreenSource Fabrication pose with Dr. Tim Grayson, VP and General Manager of BAE FASTLabs.

We believe the best ideas come from shared vision and hard work, grounded in a joint commitment to advancing technologies that support and protect the warfighter.” — Ashish Jain, CEO of GreenSource Fabrication

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenSource Fabrication today announced it received a Supplier of the Year Award from BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program in the category of “FAST LabsTM Technology Innovation Partner Of The Year”. The award was presented at the BAE Systems Electronic Systems Partner 2 Win (P2W) Supplier Symposium with Awards held at the Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel on March 18, 2026 during their annual event, with a select group recognized for outstanding performance, innovation, and partnership.The award recognizes GreenSource Fabrication’s exceptional performance and contributions to the BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector supply chain in 2025. GreenSource Fabrication is a high-impact partner across multiple programs, collaborating closely with BAE Systems teams throughout the full development lifecycle. Across these efforts, the partnership has been defined by iterative problem-solving, technical rigor, and a shared commitment to advancing complex engineering solutions.“We’re incredibly honored to receive this recognition from BAE Systems FASTLabs™,” said Ashish Jain, CEO of GreenSource Fabrication. “This award reflects the strength of our partnership and the dedication of our entire team. From early design through production, our teams have worked side by side to solve complex challenges and deliver high-performance solutions. We believe the best ideas come from shared vision and hard work, grounded in a joint commitment to advancing technologies that support and protect the warfighter.”BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program drives operational excellence and eliminates inefficiencies in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demands of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers to transfer best practices and ensure the components and materials that compose its products meet the highest quality standards.“Without the demonstrated commitment to operational excellence from our supplier partners, we would not be able to deliver for our customers,” said Jennica Dearborn, vice president of Operations for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector. “Their collaborative support and dedication has been critical to overcoming challenges and achieving new levels of performance, scale, quality, and innovation for our customers. We look forward to continued partnership.”GreenSource Fabrication’s work with BAE Systems FASTLabs™ highlights the role of agile, technically rigorous suppliers in advancing next-generation capabilities. This recognition reflects the growing importance of collaborative innovation in delivering mission-critical technologies that strengthen defense capabilities and protect those on the front lines.About GreenSource FabricationGreenSource Fabrication is a U.S.-based advanced manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs), specializing in high-complexity production for aerospace, defense, and next-generation electronic systems. Headquartered in Charlestown, New Hampshire, the company combines cutting-edge automation, precision engineering, and environmentally responsible manufacturing to deliver high-performance solutions from concept through production.Known for its leadership in sustainable fabrication, GreenSource operates one of North America’s most advanced “green” PCB facilities, utilizing zero liquid discharge technology and closed-loop processes to minimize environmental impact. Through its commitment to innovation, quality, and collaboration, GreenSource Fabrication supports critical programs that advance national security and modern technology.

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