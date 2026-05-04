SkyLink Launches First X-1 Deployment at KAUST, Advancing Saudi Arabia’s Precision Network

SkyLink Technologies KAUST KAUST campus

First deployment of SkyLink’s X-1 marks the beginning of a new precision infrastructure network supporting autonomous systems across Saudi Arabia.

THUWAL, MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyLink Technologies LLC today announced the successful first deployment of its groundbreaking SkyLink X-1 module at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), achieved in collaboration with the university’s Prototyping and Product Development Core Labs (PCL). This deployment represents a major milestone in the creation of a next-generation infrastructure network designed to redefine how machines communicate, navigate, and operate autonomously.The SkyLink X-1 module is a first-of-its-kind platform that establishes a new foundation for precision, synchronization, and machine-to-machine interaction. Rather than relying solely on traditional communication methods, the system introduces a fundamentally different approach to how autonomous systems share data, coordinate movement, and maintain reliability in complex environments.“This milestone is the first step in developing a completely new type of communication between machines,” said Jim Tracy, CEO of SkyLink Technologies. “The new SkyLink Technologies X-1 module is a game changer for everything autonomous. The age of radio frequencies that can be easily disrupted will soon be a thing of the past. I am very proud of all the people at KAUST who have helped me bring this idea to reality. Without the support of everyone involved, this could not have happened anywhere other than Saudi Arabia.”“At KAUST, our mission-led strategy is about turning advanced science and engineering into real-world solutions that contribute to the Kingdom’s innovation and economic ambitions,” said Dr. Ian Campbell, Senior Vice President of KAUST’s National Transformation Institute. “This collaboration with SkyLink Technologies reflects our commitment to applied innovation, strong industry partnerships, and the development of technologies with practical impact.”The initial deployment at KAUST serves as a foundational proof point for a broader vision: the development of a scalable, high-precision network across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This network aims to support a wide range of applications, including autonomous aerial systems, robotics, smart infrastructure, industrial operations, and next-generation mobility solutions.Working closely with KAUST’s PCL, SkyLink Technologies was able to rapidly prototype, refine, and validate the X-1 module in a world-class research and development environment. The collaboration highlights the Kingdom’s growing leadership in advanced technology innovation and its commitment to enabling transformative solutions aligned with Vision 2030.While specific technical details of the X-1 module remain proprietary, the platform is designed to unify multiple layers of capability into a single, ruggedized system—delivering unprecedented levels of precision, timing, connectivity, and intelligence at the edge. The result is a new class of infrastructure that acts as a stable “anchor point” for autonomous systems operating in dynamic, real-world conditions.This first deployment marks only the beginning. SkyLink Technologies plans to expand testing and deployment efforts across additional sites, building toward a nationwide network.About SkyLink Technologies LLCSkyLink Technologies is a U.S.-based technology company focused on developing next-generation infrastructure for autonomous systems. Its flagship product, the SkyLink X-1 module, is designed to provide a unified platform for precision positioning, communication, and intelligent coordination across industries.About King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) KAUST, Saudi Arabia’s leading science and technology research university, unites the best minds in a culture of invention, providing a catalyst for the discoveries, innovations and technologies that will shape tomorrow for the good of KSA and the world. KAUST is on a journey to create a new model of university for the 21st century, based on global partnerships, research, and invention. KAUST attracts and offers unique opportunities to world leading academic and research talent truly allowing them to innovate.KAUST plays an active role in accelerating impact and innovation in the areas of Health and Wellness, Energy and Industrial Leadership, Sustainable Environment and Supply of Essential Needs and Economies of the Future under Vision 2030 and the Research, Development, and Innovation Ecosystem (RDI).Media Contact:SkyLink Technologies LLCJames TracyWebsite: www.skylink-tech.spaceKing Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)Amy Thomas (Associate Director, Strategic Communications and PR)Website: https://www.kaust.edu.sa/en/

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