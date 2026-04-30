Summit School Services Awards Team Members with Custom Safety Jackets for Unyielding Commitment to Safety

Stock Transportation Team in Edmonton, AB with their safety jackets. Durham School Services’ Team in Central Missouri with their safety jackets. Petermann Bus team in Oxford, OH with their safety jackets

Safety is a value grounded in every aspect of our Company and operations, and we are proud to have team members who hold that close to their heart and top of mind each and every day...” — Ross Dahlstrom, Chief Operating Officer, Summit School Services

WARRENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summit School Services has awarded customized safety jackets and lapel pins to team members of its local operating brands for their unyielding dedication to safety as part of their Safety Award Program. Each safety jacket is customized with the team member’s respective school bus brand (Durham School Services, Stock Transportation, or Petermann Bus).For the 2025 award program, a total of 5,552 drivers and monitors were recognized with either a safety jacket or pin – a 26% increase from the previous year. Drivers and monitors qualified for the program based on the requirement of having zero accidents and injuries and working at least 500 hours in the past three years. Safety jackets were given to newly qualified team members and lapel pins were given to team members who had previously earned a safety jacket and continue to meet and exceed the program’s requirements.“Safety is a value grounded in every aspect of our Company and operations, and we are proud to have team members who hold that close to their heart and top of mind each and every day when they’re on the road transporting students to and from school. The jackets and pins are a symbol of our team’s focus on safety. We hope they wear them with pride,” said Ross Dahlstrom, Chief Operating Officer, Summit School Services. “We value these incredible team members who understand the importance and positive impact safe, dependable transportation can have for a student and their family. I want to sincerely thank all our team members for their efforts and congratulate them on a job well done.”As a Company, we recognize the importance of celebrating the accomplishments and commitment of our team members. Our Safety Award Program is one example and has been implemented annually for the past three years to show appreciation to our drivers and monitors for their unfaltering commitment to providing safe, dependable transportation service to their students and communities.-END-About Summit School ServicesSummit School Services sets the standard for safe, reliable student transportation across North America. As the parent organization to trusted local operators including Durham School Services, Stock Transportation, and Petermann Bus, Summit supports over 360 school districts. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works consistently, reliably, and without disruption.

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