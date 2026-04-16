Matthews Bus Company’s West Jefferson Maintenance Team Praised for Outstanding Dedication to Safety

Left to Right: Sam Borrelli, Maintenance Supervisor and ASE Certified School Bus Technician, Robert “B.G.” G., ASE Certified Master School Bus Technician, and Robert W., ASE Certified School Bus Technician.

Receives Letter of Commendation from Pennsylvania State Police

Sam and his team are far and away among the absolute best to work with. The buses are always extremely well maintained, clean, and never have any issues that would result in a violation...” — Corporal Jacob Y. Roberts, US DOT Inspector, Pennsylvania State Police

JEFFERSON HILLS, PA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthews Bus Company’s West Jefferson maintenance team has received a letter of commendation from the Pennsylvania State Police for their extraordinary commitment to safety and fleet maintenance. This is the second time the team has received praise for their fleet inspections in the last few years – proving their unwavering, continuous dedication to ensuring their buses are maintained to the highest standards.The letter of commendation, written by Corporal Jacob Y. Roberts, Patrol Supervisor and US DOT Inspector for the Pennsylvania State Police, praised Maintenance Supervisor Sam Borrelli and his team, stating the following:“Sam and his team are far and away among the absolute best to work with. The buses are always extremely well maintained, clean, and never have any issues that would result in a violation on a DOT Inspection. There is never a concern when coming to the garage that things will be out of place or that the process will be difficult. In addition to the buses, the garage itself is always well kept and maintained, and it is always a pleasurable experience to visit.”Corporal Roberts also lauded Sam, sharing, “I have known Sam for many years at this point, and I personally believe that he does an excellent job. He reflects extremely well upon the company, and more importantly, has a genuine care and concern for the children and drivers that are in the school buses every day. He should be commended for such consistent and excellent work.”John Hinners, who is Sam’s manager and also the Regional Maintenance Manager for the Company’s Great Lakes area, shared his sentiments regarding Sam and his team’s incredible achievement and efforts, stating, “This letter is a phenomenal testament to the dedication Sam’s team provides to fleet maintenance at West Jefferson. Determination and commitment builds integrity and character. It is clear we have made an impact with our consistent and steady approach to quality maintenance. I am beyond proud of the team and their achievement. Congrats and keep up the amazing work.”Matthews Bus Company has served the Jefferson Hills community for over 60 years and currently provides transportation for the West Jefferson Hills School District. In addition to providing transportation services, the company is proud to support the community as part of its Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program. Examples include donating 20,000 lbs. of food to a local food pantry for the holidays, holding a Stuff a Bus event, donating a bus to the West Jefferson Hills School District for mobile mental health services, donating backpacks to local students, and more.-END-About Matthews Bus CompanyMatthews Bus Company has been providing safe and reliable student transportation across Pennsylvania since 1961. Its mission is to transport students to school safely, on time and ready to learnand is a sister brand to Petermann Bus, Durham School Services, Stock Transportation, and more. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Matthews Bus Company and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.

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