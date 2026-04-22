Summit School Services Continues Journey Towards a Greener Tomorrow with 600K EV Milestone

Durham School Services EV School Bus in Compton, CA A&S Transportation EV School Bus in New Orleans, LA Durham School Services EV School Bus in Cumberland, RI

It is incredible to see such tremendous, green strides being made towards creating a more sustainable, safe world for our students to live, learn, and grow in.” — Wayne Skinner, SVP of Fleet, Maintenance, & Procurement

WARRENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Earth Day, Summit School Services is proud to share that its local operating brands, Durham School Services and A&S Transportation, have surpassed 607,000 combined miles driven by their electric school bus fleets – a major step in creating a healthier future for the students and communities they serve. This milestone achievement spans across three locations: Cumberland, Rhode Island and Compton, California for Durham School Services and New Orleans, Louisiana for A&S Transportation.Durham’s Cumberland location, which serves Blackstone Valley Prep, currently boasts over 277,000 clean miles driven by its fleet of 24 electric school buses, while on the west coast, Compton Unified School District, is just 3,000 miles shy of reaching a 100,000 milestone with its fleet of 25 buses.A&S Transportation and its two partners, InspireNOLA Charter Schools and New Orleans Charter Science & Mathematics High School, have tracked 233,000 miles total with their fleet of 42 and 9 buses, respectively.As a premier student transportation provider and strong advocate for sustainability, our Company is pleased to be able to partner with its school district partners for such an important cause that will create positive, lasting impacts that will span across generations.Later this year and beyond, Summit’s local operating brands and their school district partners in Florida, Michigan, and Massachusetts will join the Company’s journey toward a greener, healthier future with the introduction of their new fleets of electric school buses. An additional 140+ electric school buses are anticipated to be deployed.“What an extraordinary achievement and milestone by our teams and school district partners,” said Wayne Skinner, Senior Vice President of Fleet, Maintenance, and Procurement, Summit School Services. “It is incredible to see such tremendous, green strides being made towards creating a more sustainable, safe world for our students to live, learn, and grow in. We are lucky to have such forward-thinking, environmentally conscious school district partners with whom we share similar values and ambitions with, and who are just as dedicated to the well-being and safety of students as we are. We’ve only just scratched the surface of this EV journey, and there’s so many more destinations and miles left to drive, so please stay tuned as we continue on this road towards a greener, better tomorrow.”-END-About Summit School ServicesSummit School Services sets the standard for safe, reliable student transportation across North America. As the parent organization to trusted local operators including Durham School Services, Stock Transportation, and Petermann Bus, Summit supports over 360 school districts. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works consistently, reliably, and without disruption.

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